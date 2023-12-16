WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.88

WD-40 Company's (NASDAQ:WDFC) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.88 on 31st of January. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.5%.

WD-40's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Based on the last payment, WD-40 was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 38.4% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 55% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

WD-40 Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $1.24, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $3.52. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11% a year over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. WD-40 hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years. Growth of 0.8% per annum is not particularly high, which might explain why the company is paying out a higher proportion of earnings. This isn't bad in itself, but unless earnings growth pick up we wouldn't expect dividends to grow either.

WD-40 Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 3 WD-40 analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Is WD-40 not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

