Wawa moving into Georgia as convenience store chains expands: See the locations
Convenience store chain Wawa is heading to the Peach State.
Local officials confirmed to the Savannah Morning News, a part of the USA Today Network, that plans for a location in Pooler are under review.
What Now Atlanta also reports that there are plans for locations across the costal region of the state.
The Pennsylvania-based convenience store in 2022 announced plans to break into Georgia and reps have shared plans for the first wave of stores to open in 2024.
The northeastern chain is known for its hoagies and specialty drinks and has said it could open up to 20 stores in the state.
Where is Wawa opening in Georgia?
274 S 1st St, Jesup, GA 31545
4330 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick, GA 31520
Pine Barren Rd & Pooler Pkwy, Pooler, GA 31322
Elma G Miles Pkwy & Veterans Pkwy, Hinesville, GA 31313
1401 Tallahassee Hwy, Bainbridge, GA 39819
As Wawa expands so does Buc-ee's
Wawa is not the only convienence store chain with a cult following that is breaking out of it's historic territory.
Convenience store rival Buc-ee's has also been on the expansion track
Buc-ee's has taken a slow and steady approach to expanding, however the first locations north and west of Texas are on the horizon.
The company lists five target openings for locations that are on the way on its contact page:
Johnstown, Colorado 2024
Hillsboro, Texas 2024
Smiths Grove, Kentucky 2024
Boerne, Texas 2025
Amarillo, Texas 2025
There have also been announcements for stores in development by local officials.
A store is coming to western Ohio.
Florida governor Ron DeSantis announced in April that a location will open in Ocala
Plans have been submitted for a location on Florida's Treasure Coast.
Also, Reader's Digest and CSP Daily News list that an Anderson, South Carolina location is slated to open in 2026.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wawa locations coming to Georgia: See expansion plans, timeline