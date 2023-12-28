Advertisement
Wawa moving into Georgia as convenience store chains expands: See the locations

James Powel, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Convenience store chain Wawa is heading to the Peach State.

Local officials confirmed to the Savannah Morning News, a part of the USA Today Network, that plans for a location in Pooler are under review.

What Now Atlanta also reports that there are plans for locations across the costal region of the state.

The Pennsylvania-based convenience store in 2022 announced plans to break into Georgia and reps have shared plans for the first wave of stores to open in 2024.

The northeastern chain is known for its hoagies and specialty drinks and has said it could open up to 20 stores in the state.

Where is Wawa opening in Georgia?

  • 274 S 1st St, Jesup, GA 31545

  • 4330 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick, GA 31520

  • Pine Barren Rd & Pooler Pkwy, Pooler, GA 31322

  • Elma G Miles Pkwy & Veterans Pkwy, Hinesville, GA 31313

  • 1401 Tallahassee Hwy, Bainbridge, GA 39819

As Wawa expands so does Buc-ee's

Wawa is not the only convienence store chain with a cult following that is breaking out of it's historic territory.

Convenience store rival Buc-ee's has also been on the expansion track

Buc-ee's has taken a slow and steady approach to expanding, however the first locations north and west of Texas are on the horizon.

The company lists five target openings for locations that are on the way on its contact page:

  • Johnstown, Colorado 2024

  • Hillsboro, Texas 2024

  • Smiths Grove, Kentucky 2024

  • Boerne, Texas 2025

  • Amarillo, Texas 2025

There have also been announcements for stores in development by local officials.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wawa locations coming to Georgia: See expansion plans, timeline