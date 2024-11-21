Water companies blocked from paying bosses’ ‘unjustifiable’ bonuses

sewage overflow

Nine water companies will be blocked from using customer money to fund “unjustifiable” bonuses worth £6.8m, the water regulator has announced.

Ofwat said it had stepped in to use its new powers to halt what would amount to 73pc of the total executive awards proposed across the industry.

It said it would stop water companies from using customers’ money to fund bonuses if the suppliers cannot show that the payouts are sufficiently linked to performance.

Debt-laden Thames Water is among three suppliers – also including Yorkshire Water and Dwr Cymru Welsh Water – which were directly blocked from allowing customers to pay £1.5m of bonuses.

Ofwat said a further six companies had voluntarily decided not to push the cost of executive bonuses worth a combined £5.2m onto customers, with shareholders paying instead. The regulator said it would otherwise have moved to block the payouts.

David Black, the chief executive of Ofwat, said: “In stopping customers from paying for undeserved bonuses that do not properly reflect performance, we are looking to sharpen executive mindsets and push companies to improve their performance and culture of accountability.

“While we are starting to see companies take some positive steps, they need to do more to rebuild public trust.”

Ofwat said new rules on water company bonuses and dividend payouts to shareholders were “beginning to bite” in their first full year since being introduced.

In blocking the awards, Ofwat will instead adjust costs for the companies so that they cannot recover it from customers.

It revealed that Thames Water – which is more than £16bn in debt and at the centre of growing public outrage over pollution and rising bills – planned to use customer cash to pay £770,000 in bonuses to Chris Weston, the chief executive, and Alastair Cochran, the chief financial officer.

Action was also taken against £616,000 worth of payouts for top bosses at Yorkshire Water and £163,000 of bonuses at Dwr Cymru Welsh Water.

Steve Reed, the Environment Secretary, said: “It is disgraceful that half of water companies have given out unjustifiable and unmerited bonuses.

“That is why this Government is introducing urgent legislation to ban the payment of unfair bonuses to polluting water bosses so payouts of this kind can never happen again.

“But there are deeper issues that need long-term solutions, which is why we have launched the largest review of the sector since privatisation.”