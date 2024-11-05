Watch This Guy Rebuild A 2022 C8 Corvette

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Enough of these have been wrecked already…

We don’t know what the deal is with C8 Corvettes, but for how few there are out there we’ve seen and covered a disproportionate number of crashes involving them. In all fairness, we’ve observed the same thing with Dodge Chargers and Ford Mustangs, so it’s not a brand-specific thing. But with demand for C8 Corvettes far outstripping supply from Bowling Green, we see why rebuilding one that’s been wrecked is worth the trouble.

That’s exactly what YouTuber vTuned garage is up to lately, having scooped up a 2022 Chevy Corvette from Copart. Listed as a “run and drive” car, the engine does in fact work just fine. However, the rear suspension is broken, giving the passenger-side wheel that kind of camber the stanced crowd seems to crave.

You’ll also note the rear passenger-side fender is missing as is the rear bumper. There’s damage to other panels panels and rim pieces, a window is missing, and there are some other obvious problems. That said, this C8 Corvette doesn’t look as bad as one might expect.

As for the interior, it’s immaculate. With red seats, the presentation impresses vTuned, a guy who’s rebuilt some pretty nice rides, including a McLaren 720S, so that should tell you something. There are some good reasons why people are literally lining up to buy C8 Corvettes.

Just keep in mind as you watch the video vTuned rebuilds cars for a living, so he knows what he’s doing and doesn’t seem the least bit intimidated by the process. For your average person this would be a job to hire out to a professional like him, unless you have a lot of time to spend learning all kinds of new skills.

