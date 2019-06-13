Watch the BMW M5 Competition Lay Down a Solid 7:35 Nurburgring Lap

From Road & Track

The new BMW M5 Competition is quick. Like, really quick. Somehow quicker than its claimed 617 horsepower suggests. That's why we're not too surprised to see it lay down a 7:35.9 lap on the Nurburgring Nordschleife. Of course, it's still impressive to watch.

German publication Sport Auto got the chance to take an M5 Competition to the Green Hell to lay down a fast lap. Driver Christian Gebhardt managed to go three seconds quicker than he did in a standard M5. It's also faster than one of the M5's main competitors, the Porsche Panamera Turbo, by just over two seconds. Mercedes-AMG's GT63 4-Door still holds the German sedan crown at the 'Ring, however, with a time of 7:25.41.

BMW recently revealed its M8, which the company promises will be the fastest M car to ever lap the Nordschleife. Presumably, a four-door version is on the way to fill the void left by the M6 Gran Coupe. Will that be able to beat out the GT63 and take the German saloon crown? We'll just have to wait to find out.

