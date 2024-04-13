Watch Out for These 10 Car Brands With Poor Engine Ratings

martin-dm / Getty Images

When you buy a luxury automobile with a hefty price tag of $80,000, give or take, you expect it to last. In fact, you might even expect a seamless experience, with visits to the mechanic only for routine maintenance.

But data from Consumer Reports and car enthusiast websites shows that some of the most coveted names in car brands actually have poor engine ratings. Whether you’re buying new or used, these 10 car brands may be ones you want to stay away from buying.

10. Jeep

Consumer Reports called out the 2024 Jeep Wrangler with a reliability rating of just 27 out of 100, while the Grand Cherokee earned just 26 points. In addition to engine trouble, you might expect suspension and electric system issues. Jeep dominates the Consumer Reports list of 10 most unreliable cars, occupying three spots on the list.

9. Volvo

The 2024 Volvo XC60 plug-in hybrid received a reliability rating of just 21 from Consumer Reports for things like EV battery and charging, the climate system and cabin electronics. In general, late-model Volvos aren’t renowned for their reliability, according to HotCars.

8. Volkswagen

The Volkswagen Taos garnered a reliability rating of just 47 from Consumer Reports, coming in 8th out of 13 subcompact SUVs. In addition to engine problems, you might expect pesky electric system problems and even brake issues.

7. Land Rover

Consumer Reports gave the 2024 Land Rover Range Rover a dismal predicted reliability rating of just 30. If something does go wrong, you could be looking at a pricey repair bill. Annual repairs cost close to $1,200, according to RepairPal.

6. Jaguar

The new Jaguar F-Pace, the brand’s foray into the luxury compact SUV market, rated just 18 out of 20 in the category, according to ConsumerReports.org, with a reliability rating of 30. The Jaguar brand generally is not known for its reliability. What’s worse, foreign-made luxury cars like Land Rover and Jaguar often cost more to repair because it’s not as easy to get parts domestically.

5. Chrysler

Chrysler sits in the bottom third of the pack when it comes to reliability, according to RepairPal.com. Fortunately, compared to pricey foreign cars, vehicles from the Detroit-based manufacturer cost less than than average for maintenance and repairs. RepairPal forecasts an annual cost of $608 — close to half what it costs to fix a Land Rover. However, be wary, as the new Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid earned a reliability rating of just 14 from ConsumerReports.org, with issues from the electric battery and electric motor to be expected.

4. Mercedes-Benz

In 2023, Consumer Reports rated Mercedes-Benz as 29th in reliability, only ahead of Chrysler. While this year’s list doesn’t see any specific Mercedes-Benz spotlighted as unreliable, take caution if you’re buying a used model. RepairPal ranked Mercedes-Benz 27th out of 32. If something goes wrong, it may cost more to repair, with an annual cost of $908 for repairs and maintenance.

3. Ford

You might remember the acronym Chevy owners like to use about their classic American counterpart — Found On Road, Dead. Jokes aside, Ford’s reliability has been spotty over the years. The new F-150 Lightning earned just two out of 5 for reliability. Even though it was ranked first in the category of electric pick-up trucks, it doesn’t have a lot of competition.

2. Maserati

When you’re paying more than $100,000 for sports car, reliability seems like the bare minimum you can expect. But Maserati received low reliability ratings. “Not only are they ludicrously expensive to fix, but they’re prone to causing you more problems than joy in the long run,” HotCars wrote.

1. Audi

Buying an Audi can be hit or miss if you’re looking for a reliable engine, according to HotCars. Newer models fared well in Consumer Reports testing, but some engines don’t deliver the performance you’d expect from such a pricey vehicle.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Watch Out for These 10 Car Brands With Poor Engine Ratings