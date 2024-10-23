Waste of space? Your unused room could be a self-storage goldmine

Britain’s self-storage industry is booming, yet finding space is becoming harder – particularly in crowded cities. Storage units in London were 88pc full in 2023, up from 83.9pc in 2022.

Those weighed down by excess possessions have been forced to get creative – and those lucky enough to have room to spare have been cashing in.

Firms like Stashbee, Co Stockage (which operates in France) and Spacer (Sydney’s version) offer “peer-to-peer” storage, which allows anyone with a garage, loft or spare room to rent it out.

The burgeoning industry has been called “AirBnB for clutter”, and it can be a lucrative source of passive income. However, housing someone else’s possessions is not without complications – making sure they’re secure, and navigating the person’s right to access them are just a couple of considerations.

Here, Telegraph Money explains how to convert your spare space into cash.

How can you rent out spare space?

Peer-to-peer storage firms match people who have space to spare with people looking to store their belongings, much as AirBnB does for rental properties.

If you have a space you’d like to rent, you simply upload a listing to a platform, choose how much you want to charge, and then pick and choose between any offers that come your way.

Hosts and renters are reviewed using a star rating system, which helps build trust.

You don’t have to be a homeowner to benefit; most platforms will also allow renters to become hosts – but you’ll need to check your tenancy agreement to see if it’s allowed.

David Mantle, founder and chief executive of Stashbee, explained how the sign-up process works: “You need to provide information on the location of the space, a brief description of the space, the security features it has, lighting, etc. Then snap a few pictures on your phone, upload them, and that’s pretty much it.

“Once this is posted on the site you can start to receive enquiries from people interested in the space.”

If you’re nervous about letting a stranger into your property, Mr Mantle explained how Stashbee carries out extra checks on people who want to store their belongings.

“To increase the level of security we do ID checking as well. We verify that the people using our service are the people they say they are,” he said.

“You will usually need to jump through hoops to confirm your identity, which will involve uploading a picture of your passport.”

Of course, using these platforms is not the only option. You could also set up a less formal arrangement yourself, advertising your spare space on neighbourhood forums and social media – but you won’t have the same level of security offered by a company that sorts the pairing for you.

