Wasserman Music Hires Trio Of Prominent Executives From WME In Big Expansion Of Leadership Team

Wasserman Music has hired three prominent industry executives, Kevin Shivers, James Rubin and Cristina Baxter. Shivers and Rubin will join the company’s Executive Leadership Team, marking its biggest leadership expansion since it launched in 2021.

All joined from WME, where Shivers and Rubin were Senior Partners in the music division and co-directors of the Hip-Hop/R&B team, while Baxter was Senior Vice President, a Partner in the music division and co-director of its Pop and Rock teams.

“Kevin, James, and Cristina are highly respected leaders in the industry who exemplify the values on which our company is built,” said Casey Wasserman, Chairman and CEO. “We’re thrilled to have them join Team Wass during this exciting period of growth for our global music division.”

“I’ve long admired Kevin, James, and Cristina as both professionals and people,” said Wasserman Music President Lee Anderson. “It’s gratifying to now refer to some of our toughest competition as our newest teammates and partners.”

At WME, Shivers represented global music stars including Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Snoop Dogg, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi, Summer Walker, Kevin Abstract, Solange, and Jimmy Butler. A longtime advocate for diverse representation in the entertainment industry, Shivers has been the recipient of numerous industry awards and accolades, including Billboard’s 2024 R&B/HipHop Power Players Choice Award and Pollstar’s Impact 50. “Wasserman Music is creating an agency for the future – one focused equally on nurturing both the talent they represent and the talent they hire,” said Shivers. “I look forward to helping further Wasserman’s mission of championing artists like no other.”

New York-based Rubin represented an array of chart-toppers and Grammy winners globally, including Travis Scott, Tyler, The Creator, Solange, Bryson Tiller, Wiz Khalifa, and many others. He is the recipient of multiple industry awards including Agent of the Year at the annual UK LIVE Awards.

Baxter represented numerous major artists globally, including André 3000, Kygo, Carly Rae Jepsen, SOFI TUKKER, Kali Uchis, and many others.

