Waspi and women’s pensions – the key facts you need to know

Government failings have affected millions of women, who say they were not adequately informed about changes to women’s state pension age, and have suffered financially as a result.

In March the parliamentary ombudsman concluded that the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) had failed to adequately communicate changes to the affected women, and recommended issuing payouts. However Labour has since ruled out any compensation being paid. The party had previously vowed to right the historic wrongs experienced by the women when it was in opposition.

The women’s state pension age has increased rapidly in recent years so it now matches men. It’s been the cause of considerable controversy, triggering the Waspi campaign which claims some women were treated unfairly.

Here, Telegraph Money sets out how pensions for women work, and what changes you need to be aware of.

Waspi women and pensions

You’ll likely have heard of the term “Waspi” in relation to women’s pensions, having been extensively covered in the media over the past few years.

The issues are related to the changing of women’s state pension age, which changed from 60 to 65, to match up with men (both have since changed to 66). However, millions of women who were affected by the change say they were adversely affected, since they weren’t adequately informed, which has had a financial knock-on effect for a certain group of retirees.

Who are the Waspi women?

Waspi refers to the campaign group which stands for “Women Against State Pension Inequality”. It was set up as a result of the state pension age for women shifting from 60 to 65, in a bid to match up with men.

A cohort of women born in the 1950s argue the change was handled unfairly and resulted in some having to wait six extra years until they could retire – as the state pension age then increased to 66.

Waspi agrees with the equalisation of ages, but says the affected women were not given sufficient warning.

As this change was to have a profound impact on their retirement plans, they found themselves with declining incomes. The campaign group has been calling for compensation for many years.

Jason Witcombe, chartered financial planner at Empower Partners, said: “Many people rely heavily on the state pension for their retirement provision. The women who did this were hit hardest, as there was little time to make alternative plans.”

The Waspi group claims the “injustice” potentially affects more than 3 million women, but it’s estimated more than 270,000 have died while it’s been seeking justice.

As lots of those affected did not have the finances to plug the gap, some were forced to work for longer.

