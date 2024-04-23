Advertisement
Washington Trust Bancorp Inc (WASH) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Key Financial ...

GuruFocus Research
·2 min read

  • Net Income: $10.9 million

  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.64 per diluted share

  • Net Interest Income: $31.7 million, down $1 million or 3%

  • Interest Margin: 1.84%, down 4 basis points

  • Non-Interest Income: $17.2 million, up $3.9 million or 29% from Q4

  • Wealth Management Revenues: $9.3 million, up $457,000

  • Mortgage Banking Revenues: $2.5 million, up $952,000

  • Salaries Expense: Increased by $3.3 million, or 18%

  • Effective Tax Rate: 20.6% for Q1, estimated 21% for full-year 2024

  • Total Loans: Up by $31 million, or 1%

  • Commercial Loans: Increased by $60 million

  • Residential Loans: Declined by $19 million

  • Asset Quality: Improved; Non-accruing loans were 54 basis points on total loans

  • Provision for Credit Losses: Charge of $700,000

  • Net Charge-offs: $52,000 in the quarter

Release Date: April 22, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you share with us, was the $2.1 million litigation settlement related to the wealth management business or something else? A: Edward Handy, Chairman and CEO of Washington Trust Bancorp, confirmed that the settlement was related to the wealth management business.

Q: Is the litigation surrounding those people leaving fully resolved with this settlement? A: Edward Handy confirmed that the settlement fully resolved the litigation.

Q: Can you share your thoughts on the outlook for the net interest margin? A: Ronald Ohsberg, CFO of Washington Trust Bancorp, mentioned that the forecast includes an expectation of a net interest margin of 1.80% for the second quarter, with some uncertainty around Federal Reserve actions influencing future projections.

Q: What are the expectations and means for the new deposit strategy you mentioned? A: Edward Handy explained that the strategy includes implementing new technology for automated account opening and a referral program, aiming to enhance deposit growth through cultural and technological changes.

Q: How do you manage loan growth without turning away quality customers? A: Edward Handy discussed maintaining a balance by selling participation interests in existing loans and allowing non-core loans to pay off, focusing on supporting customers who need the bank the most while managing overall loan growth.

Q: What is the outlook for the provision given the improvement in non-performing assets? A: Ronald Ohsberg suggested maintaining the provision for credit losses at around $1 million per quarter, based on current assessments and the bank's conservative approach to managing credit risk.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.