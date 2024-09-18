Be Wary Of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW.) And Its Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW.), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Taylor Wimpey:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.081 = UK£412m ÷ (UK£6.3b - UK£1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

So, Taylor Wimpey has an ROCE of 8.1%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 9.5% average generated by the Consumer Durables industry.

In the above chart we have measured Taylor Wimpey's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Taylor Wimpey .

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Taylor Wimpey, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 8.1% from 22% five years ago. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

The Bottom Line

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for Taylor Wimpey have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. In spite of that, the stock has delivered a 38% return to shareholders who held over the last five years. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Taylor Wimpey (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

While Taylor Wimpey may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

