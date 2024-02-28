Be Wary Of OKP Holdings (SGX:5CF) And Its Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at OKP Holdings (SGX:5CF) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for OKP Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.03 = S$6.0m ÷ (S$259m - S$55m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, OKP Holdings has an ROCE of 3.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Construction industry average of 6.5%.

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for OKP Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating OKP Holdings' past further, check out this free graph covering OKP Holdings' past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For OKP Holdings Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at OKP Holdings doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 5.3%, but since then they've fallen to 3.0%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

What We Can Learn From OKP Holdings' ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for OKP Holdings. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 54% to shareholders over the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing OKP Holdings, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

