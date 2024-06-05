Be Wary Of HPP Holdings Berhad (KLSE:HPPHB) And Its Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at HPP Holdings Berhad (KLSE:HPPHB) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for HPP Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.052 = RM7.5m ÷ (RM158m - RM14m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2024).

Thus, HPP Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 5.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Packaging industry average of 9.5%.

In the above chart we have measured HPP Holdings Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for HPP Holdings Berhad .

What Does the ROCE Trend For HPP Holdings Berhad Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at HPP Holdings Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 24% over the last five years. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

In Conclusion...

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for HPP Holdings Berhad have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 35% from where it was three years ago. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for HPP Holdings Berhad (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should know about.

