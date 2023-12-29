Be Wary Of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) And Its Returns On Capital

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. Having said that, after a brief look, Genesco (NYSE:GCO) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Genesco:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.026 = US$29m ÷ (US$1.5b - US$397m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

Thus, Genesco has an ROCE of 2.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 12%.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Genesco compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Genesco.

So How Is Genesco's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Genesco's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. About five years ago, returns on capital were 7.8%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Genesco to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 21% from where it was five years ago. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

Genesco does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Genesco that you might be interested in.

