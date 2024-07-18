Be Wary Of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) And Its Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for A.G. BARR:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = UK£50m ÷ (UK£402m - UK£74m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2024).

Thus, A.G. BARR has an ROCE of 15%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 16% generated by the Beverage industry.

In the above chart we have measured A.G. BARR's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for A.G. BARR .

What Does the ROCE Trend For A.G. BARR Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at A.G. BARR doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 15% from 19% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

In Conclusion...

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that A.G. BARR is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 7.9% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

A.G. BARR does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for A.G. BARR that you might be interested in.

