Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Warrior Met Coal, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$393m ÷ (US$2.6b - US$167m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

Therefore, Warrior Met Coal has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Metals and Mining industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Warrior Met Coal compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Warrior Met Coal for free.

So How Is Warrior Met Coal's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Warrior Met Coal doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 16% from 44% five years ago. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

What We Can Learn From Warrior Met Coal's ROCE

In summary, Warrior Met Coal is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 198% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

