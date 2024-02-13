Warren Buffett’s toy company sues Build-a-Bear in rip-off row

The maker of Squishmallows claims rival Skoosherz is trying to capitalise on the toy's global success

A toy company owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is suing Build-A-Bear in a row over alleged “knockoffs”.

Florida-based Jazwares has accused the teddy bear maker of going to “great lengths to copy the distinct look, feel and tactile design” of its best-selling cuddling toys, Squishmallows.

Squishmallows are round stuffed toys that typically look like a large face with no arms or legs. The toys first went on sale in 2017 in a range of eight animals including a cat, a frog and a hedgehog, and have since expanded to include a range of characters including Baby Yoda from Star Wars and Pikachu from Pokemon.

The plushie toys went viral on TikTok during the pandemic after being popularised by celebrities including Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian.

Last year, around five million Squishmallows were sold in the UK. They sell for between £9 and £50.

Jazwares, which is owned by Mr Buffett’s investment company Berkshire Hathaway, has now accused Build-A-Bear of copying Squishmallows with its own range of plushie toys, Skoosherz.

In a lawsuit filed in California, Jazwares claimed that both lines of toys were “shaped fanciful renditions” of animals that had “simplified Asian-style Kawaii faces” and were made out of “velvety velour-like” fabric.

Jazwares claimed that Build-A-Bear was attempting to “capitalise on Squishmallows’ global success blatantly and intentionally”.

Build-A-Bear says its Skoosherz toys are 'uniquely styled for optimal hugging' - Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear filed its own lawsuit in St Louis federal court seeking a declaration that it has not infringed Jazwares’ rights with its line of toys. It said its Skoorsherz toys were based on plush animals it already sold, with the new line simply the most recent in a series of “soft, pillow-like squishie-type” toys that have proved popular in recent years.

Build-A-Bear said it had launched the Skoosherz line ahead of Valentine’s Day given they were “uniquely styled for optimal hugging benefits”.

The legal row is the latest claim by Jazwares to protect its intellectual property. It recently sued Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba over claims counterfeit versions of its toys were for sale on its website. A judge rejected Alibaba’s request to dismiss the claim in December.

Jazwares became part of Mr Buffett’s empire in 2022 when Berkshire Hathaway bought its parent company Alleghany Corp for $11.5bn (£9.1bn). Jazwares and Build-A-Bear were approached for comment.