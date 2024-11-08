Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Subscriber Growth ...

Revenue: Direct-to-consumer revenue of $2.6 billion, up 9% year over year.

EBITDA: $290 million, up more than 175% year over year.

Subscriber Growth: Added 13 million subscribers, with 7.2 million in the third quarter, totaling over 110 million globally.

Advertising Revenue: Total company advertising declined 7% ex-FX; D2C advertising grew over 50% ex-FX.

Free Cash Flow: Generated roughly $630 million, a decline of nearly $1.4 billion year over year.

Net Leverage: 4.2 times at the end of Q3, with nearly $900 million of debt repurchased and repaid.

Games Business Impairment: Over $300 million in write-downs year to date, impacting studio profit decline.

Release Date: November 07, 2024

Positive Points

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD) has paid down over $16 billion in debt, with strong cash generation expected in the upcoming quarter.

The company has seen significant growth in its direct-to-consumer segment, with Max adding 13 million subscribers in the third quarter alone, reaching over 110 million globally.

Direct-to-consumer revenue increased by 9% year over year, with EBITDA up more than 175%, indicating strong financial performance.

The renewal agreement with Charter Communications is seen as a victory, providing enhanced value to customers and creating more stability in the industry.

Warner Bros. TV is on track for its most profitable year in scripted content in the last five years, showing strength in its TV studio business.

Negative Points

The US linear television business faces well-known challenges and headwinds, impacting overall business performance.

The games business is underperforming, with over $300 million in write-downs due to underperforming releases, affecting studio profits.

Inconsistency remains an issue in the motion picture studio, highlighted by the disappointing results of Joker 2.

Total company advertising declined by 7% ex-FX during the third quarter, with networks advertising down 13% ex-FX.

The company faces continued secular revenue declines in advertising and affiliate revenues in the linear networks business.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the relationship between your investment in direct-to-consumer (DTC) and the expected EBITDA growth? A: Gunnar Wiedenfels, CFO, explained that the DTC business benefits from growth in new markets and maturity in established ones, allowing for simultaneous subscriber, revenue, and EBITDA growth. He emphasized the importance of disciplined investment and cost management across all segments to ensure returns. David Zaslav, CEO, highlighted the strategic focus on content and platform development, which has led to significant growth in subscribers and profitability for Max.

