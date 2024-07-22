Warner Bros. Discovery Files to Match Amazon’s $1.8 Billion NBA Deal

Warner Bros. Discovery has submitted paperwork to exercise its matching rights for the NBA.

The move comes after the NBA sent its finalized 11-year contracts with Amazon, NBC and Disney/ESPN, reportedly worth about $76 billion, to the media giant for review on Thursday, triggering its five-day window to decide whether to match.

“We’re proud of how we have delivered for basketball fans by providing best-in-class coverage throughout our four-decade partnership with the NBA. In an effort to continue our long-standing partnership, during both exclusive and non-exclusive negotiation periods, we acted in good faith to present strong bids that were fair to both parties,” WBD said in a statement. “Regrettably, the league notified us of its intention to accept other offers for the games in our current rights package, leaving us to proceed under the matching rights provision, which is an integral part of our current agreement and the rights we have paid for under it.”

“We have reviewed the offers and matched one of them,” the company continued. “This will allow fans to keep enjoying our unparalleled coverage, including the best live game productions in the industry and our iconic studio shows and talent, while building on our proven 40-year commitment for many more years.”

