Warby Parker Inc (WRBY) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Retail Growth and Strategic ...

Warby Parker Inc ( NYSE:WRBY ) continues to experience lower gross margins in its contact lenses and eye exams segments, which, while accretive to gross profit dollars, have a lower margin profile than eyeglasses.

Despite strong growth in contact lens sales, they remain below the industry average, representing only 11% of revenue compared to the 20% industry average.

The company faces ongoing challenges with tariffs, as approximately 20% of its cost of goods sold is still sourced from China.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the drivers of sequential momentum and provide more color on marketing efficiency and spend as you move into 2025? A: Neil Blumenthal, Co-CEO, noted that they saw some softness in July, which was consistent across categories, but have since seen sequential strength. They remain disciplined in marketing efforts, focusing on acquisition cost per customer. David Gilboa, Co-CEO, added that they have seen momentum in active customer growth and e-commerce velocity, with marketing spend as a percent of revenue expected to be in the low 10s.

Q: How do you think about tariffs and sourcing adjustments, and what is the opportunity for Warby Parker in smart glasses? A: Neil Blumenthal, Co-CEO, stated that they have reduced exposure to Chinese-produced goods and can flex into other regions to offset tariffs. Regarding smart glasses, David Gilboa, Co-CEO, expressed excitement about the potential of smart glasses to transform technology engagement, emphasizing the importance of aesthetics and utility in consumer adoption.

Q: What are the long-term implications of investments in doctors on gross margin, and how do you see consumer behavior in stores versus e-commerce? A: Steve Miller, CFO, explained that hiring eye doctors is strategic for customer acquisition, with 85% of stores having eye doctors. Gross margin is expected to remain in the mid-50s. David Gilboa, Co-CEO, noted that they have seen encouraging traffic and order velocity across both e-commerce and stores, with better demand trends.

Q: Can you discuss the medium-term growth of the e-commerce channel and the impact of new store openings on customer behavior? A: David Gilboa, Co-CEO, stated that they are on a strong path to return e-commerce to growth, with positive momentum in direct glasses purchases and contact lens sales. Customers often repeat purchases in the channel where they first bought, but many also transition from stores to online.

Q: How do you plan to raise awareness about in-network insurance options, and what are your store expansion plans? A: Neil Blumenthal, Co-CEO, mentioned plans to open at least 40 stores annually, with strong performance metrics. They raise awareness about in-network options through team training, partnerships with insurance carriers, and events with brokers, leveraging their store presence and marketing efforts.

