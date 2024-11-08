GuruFocus.com

Warby Parker Inc (WRBY) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Retail Growth and Strategic ...

GuruFocus News
4 min read

In This Article:

  • Net Revenue: $192.4 million, 13.3% growth year over year.

  • Adjusted EBITDA: $17.3 million, 9% margin, 250 basis points expansion.

  • Active Customers: 2.4 million, 5.6% increase on a trailing 12-month basis.

  • Average Revenue per Customer: $305, up 7.5% year over year.

  • Retail Revenue Growth: Approximately 20% year over year.

  • E-commerce Revenue Growth: Approximately 1% year over year.

  • Gross Margin: 54.6%, down 13 basis points year over year.

  • Store Count: 269 stores, 42 net new stores added over the last 12 months.

  • Contact Lens Sales: Grew approximately 35% year over year.

  • Eye Exams Revenue: Grew approximately 40% year over year.

  • Free Cash Flow: Positive for the sixth consecutive quarter, $13 million in Q3.

  • Cash Position: Approximately $251 million.

  • Full Year Revenue Guidance: $765 million to $768 million, 14% to 15% growth.

  • Full Year Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: Approximately $73 million.

Release Date: November 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) reported Q3 net revenue of $192.4 million, marking a 13.3% year-over-year growth, surpassing their guidance.

  • The company experienced its highest active customer growth of the year, ending Q3 with 2.4 million active customers, a 5.6% increase on a trailing 12-month basis.

  • Retail revenue increased by approximately 20% year-over-year, driven by new store growth and consistent performance within existing stores.

  • Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) raised its full-year guidance, now expecting 14% to 15% revenue growth and approximately $73 million in adjusted EBITDA.

  • The company continues to see positive momentum in its glasses business, with glasses sales growing approximately 10% year-over-year in Q3.

Negative Points

  • E-commerce revenue only increased by approximately 1% year-over-year, reflecting challenges in the channel despite overall positive momentum.

  • Gross margin slightly decreased by 13 basis points year-over-year to 54.6%, impacted by increased occupancy expenses and strategic investments in optometrists.

  • The company faces ongoing challenges with tariffs, as approximately 20% of its cost of goods sold is still sourced from China.

  • Despite strong growth in contact lens sales, they remain below the industry average, representing only 11% of revenue compared to the 20% industry average.

  • Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) continues to experience lower gross margins in its contact lenses and eye exams segments, which, while accretive to gross profit dollars, have a lower margin profile than eyeglasses.

and

Recommended Stories