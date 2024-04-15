Warburg Pincus invests in Vietnamese hospital group Xuyen A

SINGAPORE, April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus said on Monday that it has made an investment in Vietnam's Xuyen A, which operates four general hospitals in the south of the country.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

"We believe the private healthcare sector in Vietnam presents a tremendous opportunity for outsized growth, as the hospital infrastructure in the country is significantly underdeveloped," Saurabh Agarwal, Warburg Pincus' head of Southeast Asia private equity, said in a statement.

Healthcare assets in Vietnam have garnered growing interest from investors keen to bet on the Southeast Asian nation's growth potential.

ADVERTISEMENT

In January, KKR & Co emerged as the largest shareholder of one of Vietnam's biggest eye hospital chains, Medical Saigon Group, an internal memo showed.

New York-headquartered Warburg Pincus has been the largest and most active global private equity investor in Vietnam, with more than $2 billion invested, the statement said. Portfolio companies include lender Techcombank and fintech company Momo.

Globally, it has more than $83 billion in assets under management.

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui in Singapore and Phuong Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)