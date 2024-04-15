War on leaseholds will strip millions from charities, Church of England warns

Mr Gove wants to abolish 'marriage value' despite the Exchequer's high tax take - Andrew Milligan/PA

The Church of England has hit out at Michael Gove’s leasehold reforms, warning it could strip millions from charities’ budgets.

Speaking in the House of Lords, the Bishop of Manchester David Walker said charities that rely on freehold income may become one of the Leasehold Bill’s unintended victims.

The Housing Secretary is considering capping all existing ground rents and scrapping marriage value – a charge added on leases less than 80 years old.

But the Church said many of its leaseholders are wealthy individuals who live overseas – and that marriage value adds thousands to its charity fund.

The Rt Revd Prof David Walker called for charities to be exempt from the abolishment of marriage value, much like the National Trust.

He said: “My concerns are with charities which own freehold as part of their permanent endowment.

“We have already heard that some 80pc of marriage value in the UK relates to properties in and around central London.

“Many leaseholders in such blocks are corporate and often overseas entities.

“They are not the people this Bill aims to protect or benefit, nor should it. The Church Commissioners’ Hyde Park properties have an average sale value of £1m.

“Those who own them are not, by and large, London’s poor.

“The Bill, as drafted, will take money presently used for charity purposes and give it to the wealthy—robbing the poor to pay the rich: a reverse Robin Hood.”

The Rt Revd Prof David Walker said the Government's proposals amounted to a 'reverse Robin Hood' scheme - Martin Rickett/Getty Images

The Church Commissioners manage a £10bn endowment fund, much of which is in its 105,000 acres of real estate in England and Wales. This is used, alongside donations, to fund the Church of England’s ministry.

Church Commissioners hold the freeholds to these buildings, including the Hyde Park Estate, which has been in continuous Church ownership and care since around the 11th century, when it belonged to the monks of Westminster Abbey.

The proposed abolition of marriage value would result in a one-off cut in income from the Church Commissioners Hyde Park Estate of £35m.

This would reduce the annual amount given in support of the Church of England’s charitable work by £1m a year.

The Bishop also pointed to the John Lyon’s Charity which is the largest independent funder of children and young people’s services in Greater London.

In 2022-23, it reached the milestone of having awarded over £200m in grants since 1991. That is over 4,500 grants to over 1,700 organisations.

The loss of marriage value could cost it around £3m per year, money which would go to owners of apartments valued in the millions.

Medical research charity The Wellcome Trust, which owns a freehold estate of 1,800 properties in South Kensington, London is also among those set to be hit.

“John Lyon’s is not the kind of rogue landlord that leaseholders need protecting from,” the Bishop added.

“It’s a widely accepted principle of charity law, accepted even when right-to-buy legislation was extended from council housing to many housing association tenants, that charity assets should not be transferred to individuals or bodies that would not qualify as their beneficiaries.

“This Bill seems to fly in the face of that principle. Is it possible to exempt charities?

“The National Trust already has such an exemption and one not restricted to those parts of its estate that are inalienable under Act of Parliament.

“Should that prove impossible, will they put forward a full compensation scheme for when a charity loses marriage value?”

Eleanor Bateman, of the National Residential Landlords Association, said: “This is just one of the many ‘known unknowns’ surrounding the legislation and, in the case of the marriage value clause, underlines why the Government must as a matter of urgency follow through on its vow to examine the lease premium calculation in detail.”

Critics want to see a ‘grandfathering’ amendment added to the Bill for existing leases under 80 years.

This would offer freehold investors a transition period, achieve the Government’s goal of abolishing marriage value and protect British property businesses.

A Whitehall source said: “This would be an elegant compromise. A straightforward amendment would tweak the legislation by ‘grandfathering’ the current situation for those leases which have fewer than 80 years to run.

“Effectively any lease with more than 80 years remaining at the time of the act passing will not have marriage value included within the calculation of premium for a lease extension or enfranchisement now or in the future.

“The Government will still have achieved the objective of abolishing marriage value.”

A spokesman for the Church Commissioners said: “The proposal to abolish ‘marriage value’ amounts to a transfer of wealth from charities like us to wealthy individuals who own property in prime parts of London.

“For us, that means there is less money to spend on looking after those in greatest need.

“What we are seeking is an exemption for charities to the proposed abolition of marriage value, in view of the public benefit that charities provide, which would otherwise have to be scaled back.”

This is the latest salvo directed at Mr Gove’s centrepiece leasehold legislation which aims to reform what he’s described as ‘an outdated feudal system’.

A key part of his plan was to reduce all ground rents to a zero (“peppercorn”) rate, which he hoped would give landlords the incentive to sell the freehold to leaseholders, leading to a phasing-out of the system.

However, the proposal was quietly axed after Gove and officials at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities met resistance from the Treasury which has been subject to a lobbying campaign by pension funds, some of which have invested billions in buying up freeholds for blocks of flats.

The Leasehold and Freehold Reform Bill is expected to save around four million leaseholders in England and Wales more than £1,000 each.

But private savers, including pensioners, have warned they could see their investments become worthless overnight.

Close to 900,000 freeholds are owned by private individuals. Campaigners warn that incoming reform of Britain’s leasehold system will deprive these people of £48m a year.

Mr Gove also faced criticism from house builders in recent years, describing them as a “cartel” in 2022.

The Housing Secretary told the Conservative Environment Network that he had become unpopular with developers because of his stance on building safety.

He said: “There are 101 changes we want to make, that we’ve essentially got a cartel of volume housebuilders who operate in a particular way, and there are all sorts of unhappy consequences.

At the time the Conservative Environment Network said Mr Gove “seems to be suggesting some of Britain’s biggest companies are akin to a criminal organisation.”

The Department for Housing and Levelling Up was approached for comment.

