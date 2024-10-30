Want non-dairy milk in your Starbucks drink? You'll soon be getting a better deal

Prefer non-dairy milk in your latte? Starbucks is about to give you a better drink deal.The coffee chain will be dropping the surcharge for non-dairy milk substitutes including almond milk, coconut milk, oat milk and soy milk as of Nov. 7, the same day Starbucks' holiday menu launches.Substituting a non-dairy milk in a handcrafted Starbucks drink is customers' second most requested customization, behind adding an extra espresso shot, Starbucks says. The current cost to customize a beverage with non-dairy milk is 70 cents to 80 cents, depending on the market.So those now paying for non-dairy milk will, in effect, get a price reduction of more than 10% when the change goes into effect.

“Core to the Starbucks Experience is the ability to customize your beverage to make it yours," said Starbucks CEO and chairman Brian Niccol in a press release. "By removing the extra charge for non-dairy milks we’re embracing all the ways our customers enjoy their Starbucks."

Starbucks sales down 6% in US

Starbucks said sales declined 6% at its locations in the U.S. and North America in the July-September period, according to the company's fourth quarter and full fiscal year financials, released Wednesday.

Sales were down 2% in U.S. and North America for the full fiscal year, which ended Sept. 29, 2024. Globally, sales fell 7% in the fourth quarter and 2% for the fiscal year.

The number of customer transactions at Starbucks fell even more than sales: In the U.S. and North America, transactions were down 10% in the fourth quarter, but were partially offset by a 4% increase in the average customer ticket, the company said. For the fiscal year, Starbucks transactions declined 5% in the region, but were offset by a 4% increase in the average ticket.

Starbucks reported fourth quarter net income of $909.3 million, down 25% from $1.22 billion in the same quarter a year ago.

"It is clear we need to fundamentally change our strategy to win back customers," said Niccol in the corporate earnings press release. "'Back to Starbucks’ is that fundamental change."

Niccol, the former CEO of Chipotle named in August to replace Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan, discussed his "Back to Starbucks" strategy last week on the company website, saying, "We will simplify our overly complex menu, fix our pricing architecture and ensure that every customer feels Starbucks is worth it every single time they visit."

To that goal, Starbucks earlier on Wednesday announced plans to drop the Oleata olive oil-infused drinks and cold foam options from its menu.

