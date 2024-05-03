Want to hit the jackpot? These are the luckiest states to buy a Mega Millions ticket

In the last 20 years, 219 multi-million dollar jackpot-winning tickets have been sold to lucky winners across the country.

However, those lucky tickets did not come to every state. Just 28 states have seen a Mega Millions jackpot win in the past two decades, despite the game being played in 45 states.

Has your state sold a lucky ticket?

Six prizes have totaled over $1 billion, according to Mega Millions. Those lucky winners bought tickets in Florida, South Carolina, Maine, Illinois, New Jersey and Michigan, all since 2018.

For those living in states that have yet to see a jackpot win, there is still hope for a multi-million dollar win when buying a Mega Millions ticket. Players who match five numbers but miss the Mega Ball are able to take home a second-tier prize up to $5 million, according to Mega Millions.

What to know about Mega Millions

To score a jackpot in the Mega Millions, a player must match all five white balls and the gold Mega Ball.

The odds of scoring a jackpot prize are 1 in 302,575,350.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

