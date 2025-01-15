Want To Work for Elon Musk? Here’s What He’s Looking for in Potential Employees

ROMUALD MEIGNEUX/SIPA/Shutterstock / ROMUALD MEIGNEUX/SIPA/Shutterstock

Elon Musk’s latest project, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), is making waves not just for its ambitious goal of overhauling alleged federal over-spending, but for its strikingly unorthodox recruitment style. Led by Musk and fellow billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy, DOGE’s mission is to cut through bureaucracy and tackle what its founders see as wasteful government inefficiencies.

But if you’re thinking of joining, be warned: this isn’t a job for the faint of heart — or anyone expecting a paycheck.

What DOGE Is Looking For

DOGE’s official X account recently posted an open call for recruits, but it wasn’t your typical job listing. Forget specific qualifications, industry experience or even a clear job description. Instead, DOGE is seeking “super high-IQ small-government revolutionaries” willing to work over 80 hours a week on “unglamorous cost-cutting.”

Musk’s Hiring Playbook

DOGE’s recruitment process appears to mirror Musk’s broader unconventional hiring philosophy. According to Business Insider, Musk is allegedly against candidates who have been laid off in the past. This in itself sparked debate, given his history of implementing mass layoffs at his own companies, such as the workforce cuts at X following his acquisition.

DOGE plans to review only the “top 1% of applicants,” though it’s unclear how that top tier will be determined. What is clear is that the bar is high, both intellectually and logistically.

Even applying to DOGE presents challenges. Applicants were initially instructed to direct message their CVs to DOGE’s account on X, only to find the account’s messaging closed. When the feature was enabled, only verified accounts — requiring an $84 annual fee — could apply.

What Are People Saying About the Opportunity?

Unsurprisingly, the post has received mixed reactions. Supporters hail it as an opportunity to work on a bold initiative alongside two high-profile entrepreneurs. Critics, however, have slammed the demanding expectations, the lack of clarity around compensation and the vagueness of DOGE’s overall mission. Despite its ambitious title, DOGE isn’t a formal government body. Key details, such as its budget, operational framework and funding sources, remain murky.

Despite the grueling hours and Musk’s promise of making “lots of enemies,” it’s not particularly clear what, if any, compensation is offered. The post didn’t specify the salary range or benefits, but Musk said in his response that the 80-per-week job pays “zero.”