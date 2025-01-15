I want to boost my 401(k) contribution to 65% but worry my company will figure out I'm retiring soon. What should I do?

Investing in a 401(k) is a great way to prepare for a secure retirement. And as you get closer to ending your career, it's natural to want to contribute as much as possible to your 401(k) .

But, let’s say you’re a private person and you don’t want to alert your employer to the fact that your retirement plans are ramping up speed. In this case, you may be concerned that increasing your 401(k) contribution from 25% to 65% of your paycheck may tip off your employer to the fact that you’re planning on retiring in the near future.

Is this a legitimate concern? Should you be worried that your employer may react negatively to your increased 401(k) contributions?

While your employer will likely take notice, you probably don’t have much to worry about.

Why you shouldn't worry about hiding your retirement efforts

When you suddenly increase your 401(k) contributions dramatically, there's a decent chance your employer will take notice and maybe ask a few questions. However, there are a few reasons why this likely isn't something you should be very concerned about.

For one thing, your boss may not realize that your contributions have changed at all. Your 401(k) contributions are deducted directly from your pay, and your company's payroll processor is likely going to be the one who handles that. Unless your company is very small, your boss probably isn’t the one preparing and signing your paychecks.

Secondly, increasing your 401(k) contributions likely isn’t going to be the first thing that tips off your employer to the fact that you’re nearing retirement. In fact, it’ll likely be your age that puts your retirement on your employer’s radar.

When you hit 59 years old, your boss likely already knows you’re potentially nearing the end of your career. Increasing 401(k) contributions late in your career isn't necessarily a red flag, since it's normal to want to increase your savings as you get closer to leaving work.

But if you're really worried your boss is going to have an issue with your increased 401(k) contributions, you could always opt to funnel some of your savings into a traditional or Roth IRA instead. Both traditional and Roth IRAs also come with tax breaks — as long as your income isn't too high — and you can invest in them outside of work so your boss will be none the wiser.

