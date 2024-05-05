Wang-Zheng Berhad (KLSE:WANGZNG) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At MYR0.02

Wang-Zheng Berhad's (KLSE:WANGZNG) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 20th of June to MYR0.02, with investors receiving 33% more than last year's MYR0.015. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 3.0%.

Wang-Zheng Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Before making this announcement, Wang-Zheng Berhad was earning enough to cover the dividend, but it wasn't generating any free cash flows. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Unless the company can turn things around, EPS could fall by 6.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 46%, which is definitely feasible to continue.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The last annual payment of MYR0.02 was flat on the annual payment from10 years ago. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. In the last five years, Wang-Zheng Berhad's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 6.7% per annum. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Wang-Zheng Berhad (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

