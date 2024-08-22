Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) Performance Is Even Better Than Its Earnings Suggest

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) recently posted some strong earnings, and the market responded positively. We have done some analysis, and we found several positive factors beyond the profit numbers.

The Impact Of Unusual Items On Profit

To properly understand Walmart's profit results, we need to consider the US$3.4b expense attributed to unusual items. It's never great to see unusual items costing the company profits, but on the upside, things might improve sooner rather than later. We looked at thousands of listed companies and found that unusual items are very often one-off in nature. And, after all, that's exactly what the accounting terminology implies. Assuming those unusual expenses don't come up again, we'd therefore expect Walmart to produce a higher profit next year, all else being equal.

Our Take On Walmart's Profit Performance

Because unusual items detracted from Walmart's earnings over the last year, you could argue that we can expect an improved result in the current quarter. Because of this, we think Walmart's earnings potential is at least as good as it seems, and maybe even better! And the EPS is up 62% annually, over the last three years. At the end of the day, it's essential to consider more than just the factors above, if you want to understand the company properly. So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Walmart at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Walmart you should know about.

