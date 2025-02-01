Is Walmart (WMT) the Best Defensive Stock to Buy Right Now?

We recently published a list of 12 Best Defensive Stocks To Buy Right Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) stands against other best defensive stocks to buy right now.

A notable event influencing current market sentiment is the recent selloff in technology stocks, primarily driven by speculations surrounding China’s DeepSeek AI model. This incident has underscored the market’s fragility, with key indicators pointing to potential instability. For instance, heavy betting on US tech stocks and rising bond yields have made equities less appealing compared to government debts, challenging the equity risk premium. In this context, the importance of defensive stocks becomes increasingly evident. Defensive stocks, also known as non-cyclical stocks, are those that provide consistent dividends and stable earnings regardless of the state of the overall market. They are typically found in sectors such as utilities, consumer staples, and healthcare.

For example, companies that produce or distribute essential goods like food, beverages, and hygiene products tend to maintain steady cash flow and predictable earnings during both strong and weak economies. Dividends play a crucial role in investment strategies, offering both immediate income and long-term financial benefits. They represent a portion of a company’s earnings distributed to shareholders, typically on a quarterly basis. Historically, dividends have been a substantial component of total returns in the stock market. According to S&P Dow Jones Indices, since 1936, dividends have accounted for more than one-third of the total equity return of the S&P 500, with capital appreciation making up the other two-thirds.

