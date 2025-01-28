This Walmart shopper was shocked by $12, $36 cartons of eggs — How to hedge against lingering inflation in 2025

In This Article:
A viral TikTok video is putting the spotlight on America’s soaring egg prices, with one Walmart shopper left stunned by just how expensive a carton has become.
Tiktok user Tommy C (@radio_tommyc) shared a clip from his local Walmart, showing egg prices that had him — and hundreds of thousands of viewers — shaking their heads.
“Just for the record, we don't have a shortage of eggs at our Walmart because of the bird flu,” Tommy says in the video, acknowledging that while some regions are seeing empty shelves, his store is fully stocked.
But that doesn’t mean customers are getting a break on prices. He zooms in on an 18-count carton with a jaw-dropping price tag.
“This is an 18 count of eggs for 12 freaking dollars. Damn, bruh,” he said. Then, panning over to a larger pack, he adds, “60 eggs, 36 bucks. Yeah. So we got plenty of eggs, just bring your credit card.”
The video has clearly struck a nerve. As of this writing, it has racked up 475,000 views, 13,000 likes and over 3,000 comments.
Some viewers chimed in to say egg prices in their area weren’t nearly as high.
“I just paid $4.99 for a dozen eggs in my grocery store,” one user wrote. Another added, “Trader Joes in Ca has them for $2.99 a dozen.”
Others, however, lamented that sky-high prices had made eggs a luxury — something they’ve had to cut back on before.
“I survived the last time without eggs. I’ll survive this time too,” reads one of the top comments.
But what caused the spike?
Why are eggs so expensive?
Egg prices fluctuate by store and location, but they have been climbing steadily. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price of a dozen Grade A large eggs in the U.S. was $4.146 in December 2024, up from $2.507 in December 2023 — a staggering 65% increase in just a year.
Wholesale prices for graded loose eggs have also surged. A Jan. 17 U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report highlighted that concerns over ongoing outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) have “infused caution” into the market.
The bird flu outbreak has impacted supply. A more recent Jan. 24 USDA report noted, “Outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in commercial table egg layer flocks that resulted in the depopulation of 13.2 million birds in December 2024 continue into the opening weeks of 2025.”
With fewer hens producing eggs — and demand peaking during the holiday season — prices spiked. The Jan. 17 USDA report explained, “Losses during the final month of 2024 during the peak shell egg demand period resulted in record-high wholesale and retail prices as producers struggled to provide a consistent supply to consumers.”
Beyond supply and demand, inflation has also played a role in rising egg costs. As USA Today reported, higher prices for gas, labor and animal feed have increased the cost of getting eggs onto store shelves.
Policy changes may also be a factor. In California, for example, Proposition 12 imposes restrictions on how egg-laying hens, breeding pigs and veal calves can be housed, potentially affecting supply and pricing.
Inflation is still biting — but you can fight back
While some economists have declared victory in America’s battle against inflation, this viral TikTok video serves as a stark reminder that consumers are still feeling the pinch on everyday essentials.
And eggs aren’t the only item straining household budgets. Although the inflation rate has eased from the peaks of 2022, the cost of necessities remains stubbornly high. For example, the food index from the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has jumped 28% since the beginning of 2020, while the shelter index has climbed 26% over the same period.
Inflation eats away at the purchasing power of money. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis’s inflation calculator, $100 in 2024 had the same purchasing power as $82.31 in 2020 — a stark illustration of how much more consumers are paying for the same goods and services.
Fortunately, history has shown that savvy investors and consumers can take steps to protect themselves from inflation’s impact.
Real estate
When inflation rises, property values often increase as well, reflecting the higher costs of materials, labor and land. At the same time, rental income tends to go up, providing landlords with a revenue stream that adjusts for inflation.
This combination makes real estate an attractive option for preserving and growing wealth when the U.S. dollar is losing its value.
Over the last five years, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index has surged by more than 50%.
Of course, high home prices can make buying a home more challenging, especially with mortgage rates still elevated. However, these days, investing in U.S. real estate doesn’t require purchasing a property outright.
Crowdfunding platforms, for example, allow everyday investors to own shares in rental properties without the large down payments or management headaches traditionally associated with real estate ownership.
Alternatively, real estate investment trusts (REITs) provide another avenue for those looking to gain exposure to this essential market.
Companies like American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) focus on single-family rental homes, while Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) targets multifamily housing in high-demand urban areas. These companies can serve as a starting point for further research.
Gold
When it comes to preserving wealth and fighting inflation, few assets have stood the test of time like gold.
The appeal of gold is straightforward: the yellow metal can’t be printed in unlimited quantities by central banks like fiat money. And because its value isn’t tied to any one currency or economy, gold could provide protection during periods of economic uncertainty.
As inflation erodes the purchasing power of paper currencies, gold’s appeal as a stable store of value often grows, driving up demand. In 2024, gold prices surged by 26%, surpassing $2,600 per ounce.
Economist Peter Schiff believes this is just the beginning.
“If gold can go from $20 an ounce to $2,600 an ounce, it can go from $2,600 to $26,000, or even to $100,000,” he recently told the Lead-Lag Report. “There’s no limit because, again, gold isn’t changing — it’s the value of the dollar that’s decreasing.”
At today’s prices, a climb to $100,000 would represent an astounding upside of over 3,500%.
It’s easy to invest in gold these days. Investors can purchase gold bullion, own shares of gold mining companies, invest in gold ETFs and even tap into potential tax advantages through a gold IRA.
This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.