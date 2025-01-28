This Walmart shopper was shocked by $12, $36 cartons of eggs — How to hedge against lingering inflation in 2025

A viral TikTok video is putting the spotlight on America’s soaring egg prices, with one Walmart shopper left stunned by just how expensive a carton has become.

Tiktok user Tommy C (@radio_tommyc) shared a clip from his local Walmart, showing egg prices that had him — and hundreds of thousands of viewers — shaking their heads.

“Just for the record, we don't have a shortage of eggs at our Walmart because of the bird flu,” Tommy says in the video, acknowledging that while some regions are seeing empty shelves, his store is fully stocked.

But that doesn’t mean customers are getting a break on prices. He zooms in on an 18-count carton with a jaw-dropping price tag.

“This is an 18 count of eggs for 12 freaking dollars. Damn, bruh,” he said. Then, panning over to a larger pack, he adds, “60 eggs, 36 bucks. Yeah. So we got plenty of eggs, just bring your credit card.”

The video has clearly struck a nerve. As of this writing, it has racked up 475,000 views, 13,000 likes and over 3,000 comments.

Some viewers chimed in to say egg prices in their area weren’t nearly as high.

“I just paid $4.99 for a dozen eggs in my grocery store,” one user wrote. Another added, “Trader Joes in Ca has them for $2.99 a dozen.”

Others, however, lamented that sky-high prices had made eggs a luxury — something they’ve had to cut back on before.

“I survived the last time without eggs. I’ll survive this time too,” reads one of the top comments.

But what caused the spike?

Why are eggs so expensive?

Egg prices fluctuate by store and location, but they have been climbing steadily. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price of a dozen Grade A large eggs in the U.S. was $4.146 in December 2024, up from $2.507 in December 2023 — a staggering 65% increase in just a year.

Wholesale prices for graded loose eggs have also surged. A Jan. 17 U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report highlighted that concerns over ongoing outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) have “infused caution” into the market.

The bird flu outbreak has impacted supply. A more recent Jan. 24 USDA report noted, “Outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in commercial table egg layer flocks that resulted in the depopulation of 13.2 million birds in December 2024 continue into the opening weeks of 2025.”