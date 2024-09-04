Walmart Inc. (WMT): An Under The Radar AI Stock You Should Pay Attention To

We recently compiled a list of the 20 Under The Radar AI Stocks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) stands against the other AI stocks that are under the radar.

Artificial Intelligence has become increasingly vital across various industries, including some under the radar sectors like utilities, mining, and media. AI tools are driving efficiency, safety, and innovation in these domains. In the utilities industry, AI is playing a critical role in enhancing the efficiency and reliability of power generation, distribution, and consumption. One significant application is in predictive maintenance, where AI algorithms analyze data from sensors embedded in infrastructure such as power grids and pipelines. This allows for early detection of potential failures, reducing downtime and maintenance costs. For example, a report by McKinsey & Company estimates that AI-driven predictive maintenance can reduce maintenance costs by up to 40%, extend the life of assets by 20%, and decrease unplanned outages by 50%.

The mining industry, traditionally labor-intensive and hazardous, is also seeing significant benefits from AI. One of the most impactful applications is in automation and autonomous operations. AI-powered autonomous vehicles and machinery are now commonplace in large mining operations, reducing the need for human presence in dangerous environments. According to a report by PwC, the use of autonomous haulage systems (AHS) in mining can lower operational costs by up to 15% while increasing productivity by 20%. AI is also enhancing mineral exploration and resource estimation. Machine learning algorithms can analyze geological data to identify potential mining sites with higher accuracy and less time than traditional methods. This not only reduces exploration costs but also minimizes environmental impact by focusing efforts on the most promising areas.

In the media industry, AI is revolutionizing content creation, distribution, and consumption. AI-driven algorithms are increasingly used to personalize content recommendations, which is vital for streaming platforms. These algorithms analyze vast amounts of user data to predict preferences, keeping users engaged and boosting subscription rates. According to Netflix, its recommendation engine, powered by AI, saves the company over $1 billion annually by reducing churn and increasing viewing hours. Moreover, AI is crucial in combating digital piracy and protecting intellectual property. Machine learning algorithms can scan the web for unauthorized distribution of content, allowing companies to take down pirated material swiftly. The global AI in media and entertainment market is expected to reach $100 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27% from 2023 onwards, underscoring the importance of AI in this rapidly evolving industry.

Our Methodology

For this article, we selected AI stocks that have been in the news this week. A recent investment note from investment bank Goldman Sachs regarding under the radar AI stocks was also used for this article. These stocks are popular among hedge funds as well. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 95

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company is not the first name that pops into mind when investors think of generative AI, yet the retailer has been using GenAI to improve customer experiences and manage inventory more effectively. The company, during the latest earnings call, highlighted that it had deployed multiple large language models (LLMs) to improve over 850 million pieces of data associated with the product catalog. This task is worth mentioning because it would have required nearly 100 times the current headcount if it had to be completed in the same amount of time manually.

With the help of AI, Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has also improved the cross-category search in the ecommerce side of the business, helping the firm improve impulse buy numbers. In addition, reports indicate that the retailer is working on the deployment of a new virtual assistant in the online store that would be trained to answer questions using natural language. With the defensive weight the stock carries, there are few better investments in the AI universe.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.