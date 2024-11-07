Walmart Inc. (WMT): Nationwide Same-Day Pharmacy Delivery

In This Article:
Consumer spending plays a significant role in the economy, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, in Q2, personal consumption expenditures represented nearly 68% of the US national GDP. As a result, economic growth and decline is often led by consumer spending. However, spending on consumer staples goods tends to be less cyclical due to the low price elasticity of demand and the demand for these goods remains relatively constant regardless of the state of the economy or the cost of the product.
The consumer staples sector is comprised of companies that produce and sell essential goods such as food, beverages, household products, and personal care items. This sector is further divided into six industries: beverages, food and staples retailing, food products, household products, personal products, and tobacco.
Despite challenges, the consumer staples sector has consistently outperformed other sectors, making it a popular choice for defensive investment strategies. The sector’s low volatility and consistent revenues also make it an attractive option for investors seeking steady growth and solid dividends.
A Safe Haven in a Volatile Market
Bryan Spillane, Managing Director of Equity Research at Bank of America Securities, in an interview with CNBC on September 20, discussed the performance of consumer staples stocks during periods of rate cuts associated with a soft landing. He noted that historically, these stocks tend to perform well in such environments, with some names consistently outperforming others.
Spillane explained that his analysis showed that certain companies have a history of outperforming their peers during periods of rate cuts. He attributed this to their high-quality business models and stable dividend payments, which make them attractive to investors seeking yield in a low-rate environment.
When asked about the current market environment, Spillane noted that the dynamics within consumer staples are complex, with factors such as price adjustments and disinflation affecting the sector. However, he believed that with interest rates coming down and consumers having more purchasing power, the sector should benefit. He specifically pointed to the discretionary impulse channels, such as convenience stores and gas stations, where companies have struggled with declining traffic. Spillane also highlighted the attractiveness of consumer staples stocks due to their dividend yields, which are historically in the 3% to 4% range. He noted that some names have even higher yields due to depressed valuations.
The consumer staples sector is an attractive option for investors seeking a defensive strategy. The sector has consistently demonstrated resilience and outperformance in various market environments. As interest rates come down and consumers regain purchasing power, the sector is poised to benefit significantly.
Our Methodology
To compile our list of the 8 best consumer staples stocks to buy right now, we used the Finviz and Yahoo stock screeners to find the largest consumer staples companies. We then narrowed our choices to 8 stocks according to their hedge fund sentiment, which was taken from our database of 912 elite hedge funds as of Q2 of 2024. The list is sorted in ascending order of their hedge fund sentiment, as of the second quarter.
Why do we care about what hedge funds do? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)
Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 95
Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is one of the largest retailers in the world, the company operates over 10,500 stores and clubs in 19 countries and has e-commerce websites that offer a vast range of products from groceries and clothing to electronics and home goods.
On October 22, Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) announced the launch of its nationwide same-day pharmacy delivery service, which will allow customers to receive their prescription medications and general merchandise in a single online order. This service is now live in six states, including Arkansas, Missouri, New York, Nevada, South Carolina, and Wisconsin, and is expected to be available in 49 states by the end of January 2025.
The new offering is designed to provide customers with a convenient and streamlined way to receive their prescription medications and other essential items. With Walmart Inc.’s (NYSE:WMT) extensive network of nearly 4,600 store locations with pharmacies, the company is well-positioned to reach tens of millions of customers across the country. The service will allow customers to manage their entire shopping experience, including their prescriptions, through the company’s app and website, with fulfillment provided by the nearest store.
Walmart Inc.’s (NYSE:WMT) investments in its e-commerce platform have started to pay off, with a 21% year-over-year increase in global e-commerce sales in the second quarter of FY25. The growth in e-commerce has been driven by several factors, including the expansion of distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and third-party seller services.
Walmart Inc.’s (NYSE:WMT) extensive physical footprint provides a significant advantage to its e-commerce business. The company’s marketplace services, which enable third-party sellers to use Walmart Inc.’s (NYSE:WMT) supply chain to fulfill orders, have also grown significantly in the second quarter.
Furthermore, Walmart Inc.’s (NYSE:WMT) automation and AI initiatives are expected to reduce operating costs and enhance margins. The company is also focusing on expanding product categories, engaging more third-party sellers, and expanding its distribution network is also expected to drive growth.
Overall, WMT ranks 1st on our list of best consumer staples stocks to buy right now. While we acknowledge the potential of WMT to grow, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than WMT but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
