Walmart Could Owe You Up to $500. Here's How to See If You Qualify

Attention Walmart shoppers! Customers who purchased certain weighted groceries or bagged fruit may be entitled to up to $500 from the mega-store due to a multi-million dollar class-action settlement.

The $45 million lawsuit claimed that Walmart overcharged for packaged meat, poultry, pork, and seafood. Bagged citrus was also included on the list of grocery items in the settlement.

Anyone who purchased those items from Walmart between October 19, 2018 and January 19, 2024 are eligible to file a claim. Shoppers who still have the receipts for their transactions could receive the highest amount for their claim—2 percent of the total cost of their purchase, up to $500.

If you don't have receipts, you can receive anywhere between $10 and $25, depending on the number of eligible items purchased. The specific claim amounts are as follows:

Up to 50 Weighted Goods and/or Bagged Citrus - $10

Between 51 and 75 Weighted Goods and/or Bagged Citrus - $15

Between 76 and 100 Weighted Goods and/or Bagged Citrus - $20

101 or more Weighted Goods and/or Bagged Citrus - $25

June 5 is the deadline to submit a claim form, so the clock is ticking. To submit your claim, you'll need to visit the settlement website and provide your name, address, email, and phone number. You'll then need to submit a receipt or give a description of the eligible items you purchased at Walmart.

If the settlement is approved, payment will be provided through direct deposit, Zelle, Venmo, or a prepaid Mastercard.

