Wall Street Growing Bullish on This Under-The-Radar AI Stock

We recently published a list of 10 Buzzing AI Stocks on Latest News and Analyst Ratings. Since AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) ranks 8th on the list, it deserves a deeper look.

Investors are still digesting the Fed’s aggressive rate cut and charting the path forward. Roger Altman, Evercore founder and senior chairman, said while talking to CNBC in a latest program that the Fed was not “behind the curve” but it went with a higher-than-expected rate cut amid labor market concerns.

Asked if he thinks we are headed toward a soft landing scenario, Altman said yes, as he believes growth is “resilient” and corporate profit outlook is good. Altman said equity markets are headed to have their best year since 1960.

“If the landing is finished and the Fed hits its target, Powell will deserve an A and it would be a pretty miraculous achievement,” Altman said.

While the analyst believes currently it’s a “near perfect” overall environment for the market, he did point to “storm clouds” gathering over the international stage including the expanding crisis in the Middle East, Russia’s war on Ukraine and America’s overall fiscal situation.

For this article we chose 10 trending AI stocks based on latest news and analyst ratings. With each company we have mentioned its hedge fund sentiment. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Is AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) Buzzing AI Stock on Latest News and Analyst Ratings?

Copyright: prykhodov / 123RF Stock Photo

Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 54

Citi has increased its estimates on APP, citing increased confidence in hitting revenue growth of 20% or more.

“We see multiple paths for AppLovin to achieve its targeted software revenue growth of 20% to 30% including incremental share gains of mobile gaming ad spend, higher take rates, and a likely expansion into ecommerce ad budgets,” analyst Jason Bazinet wrote in an investor note.

Story continues

Ankur Crawford, Alger executive VP, while talking to CNBC in a latest program said that in about 3 to 5 years AI is going to provide us with superhuman intelligence.

“All of the CapEx being spent today is whole-heartedly justifiable because the opportunity to monetize that AI by that time is beyond what anyone has contemplated in the market so far.”

Ankur Crawford believes Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) is one of the top underappreciated AI stocks.

She said that AppLovin is a gaming advertising platform.

“They are using AI to basically make you download more games and they can monetize inventory better than anyone else can. They have 70% market share, and they are going into ecommerce as well. So, instead of serving you up a game, they will serve you up a product and monetize their inventory better than they were able to before,” the analyst said.

Crawford said Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) is “interesting” because their cost structure is already “embedded.”

“For every dollar they get, they get a almost a 100% fall through on the margin line. So, massively cash-flow generative. The Street has $6 in earnings (estimate) in 2026,” the analyst added.

Carillon Scout Mid Cap Fund stated the following regarding AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

“AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) was another top contributor. The advertising technology platform, focused on mobile applications, reported strong earnings results in early May. Its AI-driven Axon 2.0 mobile advertising platform continues to produce strong returns for customers, which is leading to more than expected spending on the platform. Although the one-year anniversary of Axon 2.0’s release occurs this year, the company is already working to expand beyond mobile applications with opportunities in e-commerce and connected television. We believe AppLovin’s valuation, free cash flow, and leading market share remain attractive.”

Overall, AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) ranks 8th on Insider Monkey’s list titled 10 Buzzing AI Stocks on Latest News and Analyst Ratings. While we acknowledge the potential of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP), our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than APP but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

READ NEXT: Analyst Sees a New $25 Billion “Opportunity” for NVIDIA and Jim Cramer is Recommending These Stocks.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.