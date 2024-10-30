Wall Street is bullish on Meta earnings as analysts eye an AI boost for the tech titan

Mark Zuckerberg at Meta Connect. Meta

Wall Street analysts have high hopes for Meta's third-quarter earnings report on Wednesday.

Investors are keeping an eye on growth opportunities from AI.

Bank of America has said the stock is a top AI pick.

Wall Street analysts are upbeat ahead of Meta's third-quarter earnings report on Wednesday after the closing bell.

Analysts generally expect positive revenue and earnings figures, thanks to the Facebook parent's AI ad optimization and sweeping cost cuts, which have included several rounds of layoffs and a retreat from some of its virtual-reality projects.

Investors will be watching for signs that Meta can continue growing. The company is reportedly working on a search tool for its AI chatbot.

Wall Street is also looking for strong guidance for the current quarter, though analysts think costs could come in higher than expected.

Here's what analysts are saying ahead of the tech giant's earnings report.

Bernstein: 'Long-term story is as strong as ever'

Mark Shmulik, a senior analyst at Bernstein, thinks Meta's long-run growth trajectory looks solid.

The stock is up by 70% this year and is up by 550% from its low in 2022.

"Near term risk and reward feels balanced," Shmulik wrote in a note, adding that the firm had a "perma-bull position on all things Meta."

"But the long-term story is as strong as ever," he added. "As we look ahead we're constructive on the core business with an expected launch of ads on Threads, continued Reels ramp, more AI/Advantage+ ad tools offer investors top-line upside with a potential TikTok ban not currently priced in."

The firm issued an "outperform" rating on the stock and a $675 price target, implying 15% upside from current levels.

JMP: 'Uniquely well positioned to monetize search'

JMP analysts said in a note that the search engine could be a huge positive for Meta.

"Meta is uniquely well positioned to monetize search given its 200M+ active SMBs and 12M+ active advertisers," they said. "To that end, we believe Meta could offer a compelling commercial experience for search given its existing advertiser and SMB relationships while also using search intent signal to power its core advertising product on Facebook and Instagram."

But they said the search tool could raise capital expenditures and costs, possibly by more than investors are expecting.

The firm issued an "outperform" rating on the stock and a $635 price target, implying an 8% increase from current levels.

Bank of America: 'Top AI pick'

Bank of America analysts said they expect a "modest" earnings beat from the tech giant on Wednesday. They forecast a report of as much as $47.5 billion in revenue, which would represent an 18% year-over-year increase.

