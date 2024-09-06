Wales ‘haemorrhaging’ money as holiday let tax backfires

Number of second-home owners selling up in Tenby has trebled in the past year - new zealand transition/Moment RF

Tourist hotspots in Wales are “haemorrhaging” money after a 200pc council tax rise forced holiday homeowners to sell up.

Business owners said coastal attractions such as Tenby and Littlehaven are being hit hard by the exodus, which has seen the number of second home owners leaving Pembrokeshire treble in the past year.

A huge council tax rise targeting holiday homes was introduced by the county council this April in an effort to rake in £10.8m a year.

Unable to afford rocketing bills, scores of second home owners have stopped spending money in the local economy and listed their property for sale.

In July there were 135 second homes on the market compared to just 38 the previous year – a rise of 255pc.

Matthew Ronowitz, who owns multiple restaurants in Tenby, said holiday home owners have helped the town “become a lot stronger and more prosperous” in recent decades. But with many now being forced out, the area is suffering.

He said: “We massively depend on second home owners and if they are taken out of the equation, we struggle.

“They don’t want to be in the area because they feel like they’re being pushed out, which is just plain silly from the council.

“It doesn’t realise how much money these second home owners bring to the county. They [councils] are treating them as a cash cow but not realising it’s forcing them to leave the area and hurt Tenby.”

His viewpoint is echoed by Conservative opposition councillor Aled Thomas, who said: “The council is making villains out of people who have second homes.

“It’s absolutely haemorrhaging support in our tourism industry. People who own holiday catering businesses have been driven out of business.”

Pembrokeshire has the second highest number of holiday homes in the country, behind only Gwynedd which charges an even higher 250pc council tax premium.

Councils were granted powers to significantly increase the charges by the Welsh Government – allowing them to charge an additional levy of up to 300pc on top of the normal council tax rate.

Second home owners in Pembrokeshire have complained of “grossly inflated” bills as a result.

Earlier this year, a campaign group wrote: “In April when most of us received our council tax bills with their grossly inflated rates, most of us had a bill of £5,000 to over £12,000 for 2024/25. This is unaffordable”.

Mr Ronowitz, who is chairman of Tenby’s Chamber of Trade, said scores of those impacted are not ultra wealthy.

“The council thinks all these people can afford to pay silly rates, but they genuinely can’t,” he said.

“They might be the third or fourth generation of families who’ve simply inherited properties and who come down in the holidays, spending money in the local economy.”

While the tourist industry takes a hit, estate agents have reported an unprecedented rise in listings since the 200pc tax charge came into force.

Existing homeowners fear the over-supply will “crash the market” and wipe the value off other properties in the area.

Cllr Thomas said: “On one of the roads I drive down there’s about 20 houses for sale.

“But nobody local is going to be able to buy these houses. You’re talking £400,000 houses, they aren’t affordable. The only people who are going to buy them will be even richer than the previous owners.”

Rhys Jordan, of estate agency Nested Pembrokeshire, said the council’s strategy has been an “absolute disaster”.

He said: “It’s probably one of the most ill-thought-through policies ever.

“We’ve got a huge influx of properties on the market but they are just sitting there – they aren’t selling.

“Second home owners get a year-long council tax exemption if their property is on the market, so loads are being listed and the council isn’t generating income as it predicted.

“It’s been an absolute disaster. We’ve got hundreds of houses sat on the market dragging everyone else’s house value down.”

As well as hitting second home owners, coalition-run Pembrokeshire council, which has a huge £31m funding gap, brought in a 12.5pc council tax rise across the board in April.

It said the rise came against the “backdrop of the most challenging financial situation” in its history.

The premium tax charge on second home owners is due to be reviewed at a council meeting next month.

Defending the scheme, Labour councillor Joshua Beynon said: “The council has a role in supporting the local economy but importantly providing homes for locals who live here.

“These early indications are positive signs that more houses are reaching the market for locals.

“While a small number of these houses may be unaffordable for locals, there are a large number of second homes that are highly sought-after terraced houses that would help address the housing problems we have locally.”

However, estate agent Mr Jordan argued: “It’s not changed a damn thing in terms of helping people to buy.”

