In the wake of Standard BioTools Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LAB) latest US$56m market cap drop, institutional owners may be forced to take severe actions

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Standard BioTools' stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

A total of 4 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Analyst forecasts along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 52% to be precise, is institutions. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

As a result, institutional investors endured the highest losses last week after market cap fell by US$56m. Needless to say, the recent loss which further adds to the one-year loss to shareholders of 9.3% might not go down well especially with this category of shareholders. Also referred to as "smart money", institutions have a lot of sway over how a stock's price moves. As a result, if the downtrend continues, institutions may face pressures to sell Standard BioTools, which might have negative implications on individual investors.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Standard BioTools.

NasdaqGS:LAB Ownership Breakdown January 2nd 2025

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Standard BioTools?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Standard BioTools already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Standard BioTools, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGS:LAB Earnings and Revenue Growth January 2nd 2025

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. It would appear that 16% of Standard BioTools shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Casdin Capital, LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 19% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 16% and 11% of the stock.

