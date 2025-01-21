Wage growth accelerates to 5.6% in new headache for the Bank of England

Real wage growth accelerated to its fastest rate in more than three years (Alamy/PA)

The rate of pay growth unexpectedly jumped in the three months to November in a potential setback to hopes for an interest rate cut next month.

Latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed regular earnings up 5.6% in the quarter, up from, 5.2% in the previous three months.

In real terms, after taking inflation into account, that means regular pay growth rose 2.5%, the highest rate since the summer of 2001. If housing costs are excluded real earnings rose by 3.4%, the highest since the May to July quarter.

The rise in wage growth will complicate the decision making for the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) when it meets in early February. Data last week showed headline inflation easing to 2.5% and GDP growth in November at just 0.1%, raising expectation of a rate cut to 4.5%.

Annual average regular earnings growth for the private sector was 6%, while for the public sector, it was 4.1%.

Kyle Chapman, FX markets analyst at Ballinger Group said: “UK ex-bonus wage growth accelerated from 5.2% to 5.6% in November, slightly beating expectations.

“It is a strong number and on the surface it paints a concerning picture for services inflation for the Bank of England, but it is partly driven by base effects and the data still broadly points to a loosening in the labour market. Vacancies have fallen for thirty consecutive months. It is very unlikely to derail a cut in February.

“While sterling has made some modest gains from the beat, a hawkish BoE outlook isn't what it used to be for the pound. It has developed a complicated relationship with yields of late, as rising long term borrowing costs have squeezed out Reeves' headroom and could force some difficult decisions thanks to the self-imposed fiscal rules. The market is far more focused on Trump's first few days right now, anyway.”

Rebecca Florisson, principal analyst at the Work Foundation at Lancaster University, said:“Today’s labour market figures provide a mixed picture – increases to real term pay may grab the headlines, but other indicators remain sluggish.

“Regular pay is up 5.6% on the year, driven by private sector pay growth. While real wage growth of 2.5% on the year is good news for workers these gains appear to be being driven by pay catching up with price rises, not by increased productivity or economic growth.

“The Government must not be complacent that this level of pay growth will continue throughout 2025 and provide the improved living standards they are promising. This latest pay data may though raise further questions for Bank of England ratesetters, who may be concerned by continued strong wage growth in a stagnating economy.

Meanwhile the rate of UK unemployment rose to 4.4% in the three months to November from 4.3% in the three months to October, the ONS said.