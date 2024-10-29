Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Resilient Specialty Growth Amid ...

Group Sales: EUR1.4 billion, down 6% year-over-year.

Group EBITDA: EUR152 million, unchanged year-over-year.

Chemicals EBITDA: EUR155 million, up 23% year-over-year.

Specialty Silicones Sales: Markedly higher than the previous year.

Specialty Silicones EBITDA: EUR109 million, 2 times higher than a year ago.

Polymers EBITDA: EUR46 million, declined quarter-on-quarter.

Biosolutions Sales: EUR100 million, up 29% year-over-year.

Polysilicon Sales: EUR209 million, 39% lower year-over-year.

Net Income: EUR34 million.

Earnings Per Share: EUR0.56.

Net Debt: EUR772 million.

Gross Cash Flow: EUR52 million.

Investment in Inventory: Approximately EUR250 million.

Cash Flow from Investing Activities: EUR457 million.

Release Date: October 28, 2024

Positive Points

Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF) achieved a strong result in its specialty business despite challenging market conditions.

Chemicals EBITDA increased by 23% year-over-year, with specialty silicones sales markedly higher than the previous year.

The new biopharma site in Halle provides a strong foundation for future growth in the biosolutions segment.

The company is committed to sustainability, targeting net zero by 2045, and has made progress in reducing CO2 emissions.

Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF) maintains a strong balance sheet with EUR1 billion in liquidity and EUR4.6 billion in shareholder equity.

Negative Points

Group sales decreased by 6% year-over-year, driven by significantly lower solar-grade polysilicon volumes.

Demand remains weak in key sectors such as construction and automotive, impacting overall performance.

Polymers EBITDA declined quarter-on-quarter due to a supplier force majeure and sluggish demand in Europe and China.

The ongoing uncertainty in the solar market, particularly due to antidumping investigations, affects polysilicon sales.

The company's EBITDA margin targets in chemicals and biosolutions are not yet met, indicating room for improvement.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Are the current silicones margins the maximum achievable given the economic environment, or is there potential for improvement in 2025? A: Tobias Ohler, CFO, explained that while the third quarter showed improvement, margins are not yet at target levels. The company expects a low double-digit margin for the full year, with potential for further improvement as they focus on specialty volumes and better plant loading.

Q: Can you elaborate on the growth expectations for the semiconductor business as the new plant ramps up? A: Christian Hartel, CEO, stated that the new plant is progressing well, with significant volumes already under contract. The ramp-up will depend on customer qualification times, but the plant is a key part of their semiconductor growth strategy.

