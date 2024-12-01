VZ Holding AG's (VTX:VZN) market cap touched CHF5.8b last week, benefiting both private companies who own 56% as well as institutions
Key Insights
-
The considerable ownership by private companies in VZ Holding indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy
-
56% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Madarex AG)
-
A look at the shareholders of VZ Holding AG (VTX:VZN) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 56% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).
While private companies were the group that benefitted the most from last week’s CHF197m market cap gain, institutions too had a 21% share in those profits.
In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of VZ Holding.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About VZ Holding?
Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.
VZ Holding already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see VZ Holding's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.
Hedge funds don't have many shares in VZ Holding. Our data shows that Madarex AG is the largest shareholder with 56% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. Matthias Reinhart is the second largest shareholder owning 6.1% of common stock, and Capital Research and Management Company holds about 4.0% of the company stock.
Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.
Insider Ownership Of VZ Holding
The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.
I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.
Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in VZ Holding AG. This is a big company, so it is good to see this level of alignment. Insiders own CHF410m worth of shares (at current prices). Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.
General Public Ownership
The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 16% stake in VZ Holding. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.
Private Company Ownership
Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 56%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.
Next Steps:
I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.
NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.
