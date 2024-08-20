VW to receive lower rate on Cupra Tavascan under planned EU tariffs, source says

BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen is due to receive a lower tariff of 21.3% on its Cupra Tavascan, produced by the SEAT brand in China, under planned duties by the European Commission on China-made cars, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The agreement is an early compromise by Brussels on tariffs which have been strongly opposed by carmakers, particularly German firms who themselves export to China.

The Cupra Tavascan, like BMW's China-made electric Mini, was not part of Brussels' sample analysis in the run-up to the tariff announcement, which means they were initially automatically subjected to the highest tariff level of 37.6%.

Volkswagen declined to comment.

Tesla also asked for its own tariff rate after being subjected to a 20.8% rate given to companies seen as cooperating with the investigation.

A journalist for MLex reported that the U.S. EV maker was given a hefty reduction of its rate at 9%, which would be the lowest tariff imposed on any carmaker.

