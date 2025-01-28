VW CEO confirms talks with Chinese JV partners on investing in German plants

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen and its Chinese partners have discussed the possibility of them investing in plants in Germany, VW Chief Executive Oliver Blume told Reuters at a conference on Tuesday, after Reuters reported that Chinese investors were interested in buying up German factories.

Asked whether he would consider selling a German factory to a Chinese investor, Blume, speaking at a conference in Berlin organised by German publication Welt, said: "It is always positive when companies invest in Europe ... we have close partnerships in China and of course, there have been conversations, but no concrete decisions."

Volkswagen has three joint venture partners in China - SAIC, FAW and JAC - and owns a stake in Chinese EV startup Xpeng, none of whom currently have production capacity in Europe.

