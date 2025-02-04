Is Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) the Best Augmented Reality Stock to Invest in Under $10?

We recently published a list of 9 Best Augmented Reality Stocks to Invest in Under $10. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) stands against other best augmented reality stocks to invest in under $10.

Augmented Reality has been around for many years. The game-changing technology that overlays digital information onto the real world while creating a unique and interactive experience is increasingly shaping the way people live and operate in various sectors. While the technology has been associated with expensive headsets and sophisticated apps, it’s proving to be the real deal in helping people learn new skills and share information.

It has successfully enhanced how people see and hear through devices. Likewise, augmented reality (AR) has shifted from sci-fi dreams to mainstream business tools. It’s reshaping how companies train employees, engage customers, and streamline operations. The real battle, however, will take place in the upcoming years when AR glasses are developed to the point where they can replace smartphones.

In the future, smart glasses will be the most common mobile device, and people will switch to mixed reality or virtual reality headsets for computing or gaming. According to that scenario, head-worn technology will have replaced laptops and phones, two industries with combined sales of hundreds of billions of dollars.

The size of the augmented reality market was estimated at $42.85 billion in 2023 and is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.5% to $577.19 billion by the end of 2032, according to data from SkyQuest Technology. The market is expanding due to the growing demand for augmented reality (AR) in the retail and e-commerce industries, as well as the increasing adoption of AR technology in the healthcare sector. Since digital improvements have been introduced into the real world to improve user experiences and the operations of various industries, the augmented reality market has grown in size within the technology sector.

Latency and processing power limitations were two of AR technology’s main drawbacks. However, with the deployment of more 5G networks, this is a thing of the past. More than half of the world’s population now has access to 5G networks, compared to just 1.5 billion in 2023, according to GSMA. More complex AR applications are becoming possible thanks to these infrastructure advancements, opening up new markets for businesses producing software and hardware.

