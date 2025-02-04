Is Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) the Best Augmented Reality Stock to Invest in Under $10?

In This Article:
We recently published a list of 9 Best Augmented Reality Stocks to Invest in Under $10. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) stands against other best augmented reality stocks to invest in under $10.
Augmented Reality has been around for many years. The game-changing technology that overlays digital information onto the real world while creating a unique and interactive experience is increasingly shaping the way people live and operate in various sectors. While the technology has been associated with expensive headsets and sophisticated apps, it’s proving to be the real deal in helping people learn new skills and share information.
It has successfully enhanced how people see and hear through devices. Likewise, augmented reality (AR) has shifted from sci-fi dreams to mainstream business tools. It’s reshaping how companies train employees, engage customers, and streamline operations. The real battle, however, will take place in the upcoming years when AR glasses are developed to the point where they can replace smartphones.
In the future, smart glasses will be the most common mobile device, and people will switch to mixed reality or virtual reality headsets for computing or gaming. According to that scenario, head-worn technology will have replaced laptops and phones, two industries with combined sales of hundreds of billions of dollars.
The size of the augmented reality market was estimated at $42.85 billion in 2023 and is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.5% to $577.19 billion by the end of 2032, according to data from SkyQuest Technology. The market is expanding due to the growing demand for augmented reality (AR) in the retail and e-commerce industries, as well as the increasing adoption of AR technology in the healthcare sector. Since digital improvements have been introduced into the real world to improve user experiences and the operations of various industries, the augmented reality market has grown in size within the technology sector.
Latency and processing power limitations were two of AR technology’s main drawbacks. However, with the deployment of more 5G networks, this is a thing of the past. More than half of the world’s population now has access to 5G networks, compared to just 1.5 billion in 2023, according to GSMA. More complex AR applications are becoming possible thanks to these infrastructure advancements, opening up new markets for businesses producing software and hardware.
A confirmation that Samsung and Google have joined forces to develop augmented reality glasses underscores how tech giants are consolidating to tap the massive opportunity up for grabs. The partnership comes on the heels of Meta’s flashy revelation of Orion, its first augmented reality glasses. While the focus for the longest time has been on tech giants that are increasingly investing in AR to strengthen their product portfolio, small companies are also entangled in the augmented reality race.
The best-augmented reality stocks to invest in under $10 contain small-cap companies investing in AR to revolutionize various sectors of the global economy. From enhancing user experience in content streaming to enhancing autonomous technology supply chain and logistics. The companies are also working on AR solutions for the aerospace and defense sectors
Smaller businesses are creating essential AR solutions and components. This puts them in a position to gain a lot from the expansion of the market. Investors have the opportunity to get involved in the market early because some of these companies are trading below $10.
Our Methodology
To make the list of 9 Best Augmented Reality Stocks to Invest in Under $10, we scanned US stock markets, focusing on companies that are focusing on augmented and virtual reality innovations. We reviewed ETFs and financial media reports to compile our preliminary list. We then settled on the 10 stocks trading for less than $10 per share with solid underlying fundamentals. Finally, we ranked the stocks in ascending order based on their share price as of January 31.
Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI)
Share Price as of January 31: $4.14
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 5
Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) designs, manufactures, and markets smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense, and consumer markets. It is one of the best-augmented reality stocks to invest in, its share price having more than doubled in 2024. The rally came as the company continued to innovate and expand its product offerings. Last year, it launched the Xtreme Smart Glasses Kit, specifically designed to endure extreme weather conditions.
The launch strengthened the company’s entry into the consumer smart glasses market, where it offered Vuzix Z100 smart glasses. Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has also developed ‘Vuzix Connect’, an application that connects to the Vuzix Z100 smart glasses, enabling real-time notifications. Recent updates to the app have introduced new features such as a teleprompter, a fitness application, Google Maps integration, as well as translation and transcription capabilities.
Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has received a significant production order for its smart glasses from a prominent US-based aerospace and defense company. The six-figure order underscores the strong demand and significant business development for the company. It has also inked a strategic partnership with Augmex to enhance smart glasses development for warehousing, logistics, and healthcare.
Overall, VUZI ranks 4th on our list of best augmented reality stocks to invest in under $10. While we acknowledge the potential of VUZI to grow, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than VUZI but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
