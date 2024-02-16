Advertisement
Canada markets open in 4 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,222.69
    +333.29 (+1.60%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,029.73
    +29.11 (+0.58%)
     

  • DOW

    38,773.12
    +348.85 (+0.91%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7408
    -0.0018 (-0.25%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    78.62
    +0.59 (+0.76%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    70,365.95
    -238.50 (-0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,009.70
    -5.20 (-0.26%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,061.48
    +49.38 (+2.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3090
    +0.0690 (+1.63%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    17,934.00
    +21.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    14.34
    +0.33 (+2.36%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,706.23
    +108.70 (+1.43%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,487.24
    +329.30 (+0.86%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6890
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

U.S. FUTURES DECLINE WITH ANOTHER HOT INFLATION PRINT

Nike to cut about 1,600 jobs or 2% of its workforce; stock falls ahead of open

Vulcan Materials sees higher 2024 profit on strong construction demand

Reuters
·1 min read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Vulcan Materials on Friday forecast its full-year profit to rise, aided by higher pricing and robust demand for its concrete, asphalt and other construction aggregates, sending its shares up 5% in premarket trading.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based company expects its net earnings for 2024 to be in a range of $1.07 billion to $1.19 billion, higher than the $933 million it reported in 2023.

The Biden administration's $1 trillion infrastructure development package, aimed at upgrading transportation and non-residential projects, is driving demand for construction materials in the United States, benefiting companies like Vulcan.

Vulcan's largest segment, construction aggregates, which include sand, gravel and crushed stone, reported a quarterly profit of $424 million, up 30% from last year.

"We expect pricing momentum and operational execution will lead to attractive expansion in aggregates unit profitability, regardless of the macro demand environment," CEO Tom Hill said.

The company's fourth-quarter revenue of $1.83 billion came in line with the analyst's expectations, according to LSEG data.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.46 per share, higher than profit estimates of $1.39 per share. (Reporting by Abhinav Parmar; Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar)