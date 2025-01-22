VTEX (VTEX): A Bull Case Theory

We came across a bullish thesis on VTEX (VTEX) on Substack by Jimmy. In this article, we will summarize the bulls’ thesis on VTEX. VTEX (VTEX)'s share was trading at $6.17 as of Jan 21st. VTEX’s trailing and forward P/E were 131.28 and 75.19 respectively according to Yahoo Finance.

VTEX, founded in 2000 by Geraldo Thomaz and Mariano Gomide, initially began as a marketplace for the textile industry but pivoted to ecommerce development after the collapse of the internet bubble. The company’s breakthrough came in 2007 when it secured a contract to develop Walmart's Brazilian website, outshining competitors and establishing itself as a serious player in the ecommerce space. Over time, VTEX’s platform evolved into a leading provider of enterprise ecommerce solutions, particularly in Latin America, where the company now commands a dominant 35% market share in Brazil’s enterprise ecommerce sector.

With the global ecommerce market projected to grow from $5.8 trillion in 2023 to $8 trillion by 2027, VTEX is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth, especially within Latin America, which saw ecommerce reach $145 billion in 2023. The company’s $18.2 billion GMV and stronghold in Brazil, which accounts for half of its revenue, allow VTEX to leverage expanding ecommerce trends across the region. VTEX offers a comprehensive suite of ecommerce solutions, including online store creation, omnichannel order management, and third-party marketplace integration. The company serves over 2,600 clients globally, including major brands like Sony, Nike, Unilever, and Nestlé, further proving its platform’s scalability and robust performance.

VTEX’s business model is designed for scalability, with a predictable revenue stream from fixed subscription fees and a take-rate on client GMV, which averages 0.9%. This tiered pricing model aligns the company’s interests with those of its clients, ensuring long-term relationships and minimizing churn. Its “all-you-can-eat” pricing structure further strengthens this relationship by offering clients unlimited access to platform functionalities, driving incremental GMV growth and increasing VTEX’s take-rate revenue. This approach has proven successful, as 82% of the company’s revenue comes from clients with over a year’s tenure, with churn rates consistently remaining low.

The company’s strategic positioning as a comprehensive digital commerce ecosystem provider reinforces its competitive advantage, as it continues to enhance its platform and foster customer loyalty. VTEX’s ability to scale its platform while offering low-code, API-first solutions allows clients to customize functionalities without disrupting core operations. This flexibility has made VTEX a leader in the B2C digital commerce space, outpacing competitors like Shopify and commercetools in key growth markets.

