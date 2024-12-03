GuruFocus.com

Voxtur Analytics Corp (VXTRF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges with ...

  • Revenue (Q3 2024): $8.5 million, down from $10.1 million in Q3 2023.

  • Revenue (9 months ended September 30, 2024): $25.7 million, down from $30.7 million in 2023.

  • Gross Profit (Q3 2024): $4.9 million, down from $6.5 million in Q3 2023.

  • Gross Profit (9 months ended September 30, 2024): $14.6 million, down from $18 million in 2023.

  • Gross Margin (Q3 2024): 58%, down from 64% in Q3 2023.

  • Gross Margin (9 months ended September 30, 2024): 57%, down from 59% in 2023.

  • Adjusted EBITDA (Q3 2024): Negative $2.1 million, compared to negative $846,000 in Q3 2023.

  • Adjusted EBITDA (9 months ended September 30, 2024): Negative $6.4 million, compared to negative $8.7 million in 2023.

  • Forecasted Gross Profit (2024): $25 million to $28.3 million.

  • Forecasted Gross Profit (2025): $30.3 million to $33 million with a growth rate of 11% to 15%.

  • Cost Optimization: Reduction of monthly operating expenses by approximately $800,000.

Release Date: December 02, 2024

Positive Points

  • Voxtur Analytics Corp (VXTRF) has significantly reduced its monthly operating expenses from USD 2.7 million in January 2024 to approximately USD 1.6 million, showcasing effective cost management.

  • The company is on track to achieve EBITDA positivity in 2025, with projected gross profit exceeding operating expenses.

  • Voxtur Analytics Corp (VXTRF) has streamlined operations by shutting down non-revenue generating projects and consolidating resources, which has improved operational efficiency.

  • The company has introduced new products like Voxtur Rate Advisor, which are expected to drive growth and profitability in 2025.

  • Voxtur Analytics Corp (VXTRF) has resolved and mitigated serious business threats, maintaining integrity and stability in its operations.

Negative Points

  • Revenue for continued operations decreased from $10.1 million to $8.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, indicating a decline in business performance.

  • Gross profit decreased from $6.5 million to $4.9 million for the same period, reflecting reduced profitability.

  • The company reported a negative adjusted EBITDA of $2.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, highlighting ongoing financial challenges.

  • Voxtur Analytics Corp (VXTRF) is still facing uncertainties regarding the sale of its controlling interest in Blue Water Financial Technologies, which could impact future financial stability.

  • The company has not yet fully realized the cost savings from its expense reduction initiatives due to ongoing contractual obligations with vendors.

