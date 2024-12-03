Voxtur Analytics Corp (VXTRF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges with ...

Release Date: December 02, 2024

Voxtur Analytics Corp ( VXTRF ) has resolved and mitigated serious business threats, maintaining integrity and stability in its operations.

The company has introduced new products like Voxtur Rate Advisor, which are expected to drive growth and profitability in 2025.

Voxtur Analytics Corp ( VXTRF ) has streamlined operations by shutting down non-revenue generating projects and consolidating resources, which has improved operational efficiency.

The company is on track to achieve EBITDA positivity in 2025, with projected gross profit exceeding operating expenses.

Voxtur Analytics Corp ( VXTRF ) has significantly reduced its monthly operating expenses from USD 2.7 million in January 2024 to approximately USD 1.6 million, showcasing effective cost management.

The company has not yet fully realized the cost savings from its expense reduction initiatives due to ongoing contractual obligations with vendors.

Voxtur Analytics Corp ( VXTRF ) is still facing uncertainties regarding the sale of its controlling interest in Blue Water Financial Technologies, which could impact future financial stability.

The company reported a negative adjusted EBITDA of $2.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, highlighting ongoing financial challenges.

Gross profit decreased from $6.5 million to $4.9 million for the same period, reflecting reduced profitability.

Revenue for continued operations decreased from $10.1 million to $8.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, indicating a decline in business performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Ryan, you're talking about projections, gross profit projections. I would like to ask you about today. Right now, no future, as you stand, where are you right now in terms of gross profit? A: Right now, we are trending total gross profit forecast ending December 31, 2024, $25 million to $28 million of gross profit, including Blue Water.

Q: Could you tell me this number without Blue Water? A: The gross profit would be somewhere close to $10 million to $11 million for the year without Blue Water.

Q: What are your expenses to operate the business? A: Our operating expenses will total approximately $26.6 million for the year of 2025, including all business and corporate expenses.

Q: How were you able to reduce expenses significantly? A: We identified businesses without revenue potential for 2025, reduced force where applicable, and canceled non-revenue generating vendor contracts. This led to a reduction from $2.7 million per month in January 2024 to $1.6 million per month in USD.

Q: Can your revenues or margins improve without new clients or products? A: We expect an 11% to 15% increase in gross profit from current clients and pricing adjustments, which could lead to a gross profit of $30 million to $33 million, with expenses around $26 million, resulting in EBITDA positivity.

Q: Do you plan to continue with the sale of Blue Water? A: We are tracking multiple models, including the disposition of Blue Water. All models show gross profit slightly exceeding expenses, but the trajectory of growth models for 2025 may change.

Q: Can you share insights on the pipeline and ongoing projects? A: RPTA is progressing, with responses due by January 11. We are focusing on technology-driven approaches like Voxtur Rate Advisor and Voxtur Verify, but current projections do not include these due to lack of clear line of sight.

Q: How does Blue Water fit into Voxtur's strategy moving forward? A: We continue to operate as if we control 100% of Blue Water. Products like Super Transfer and TTR Flow remain a focus, and if we retain Blue Water, it will be a significant part of our revenue in 2025.

