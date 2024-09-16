Advertisement
Canada markets open in 6 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    23,568.65
    +93.55 (+0.40%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,626.02
    +30.26 (+0.54%)
     

  • DOW

    41,393.78
    +296.98 (+0.72%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7367
    +0.0005 (+0.07%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    69.10
    +0.45 (+0.66%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    79,690.25
    -1,988.41 (-2.43%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.77
    -0.02 (-3.10%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,615.10
    +4.40 (+0.17%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,182.49
    +53.06 (+2.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6500
    -0.0300 (-0.82%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    19,495.00
    -35.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    16.56
    -0.51 (-2.99%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,273.09
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    36,581.76
    -251.54 (-0.68%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6624
    -0.0019 (-0.29%)
     
ICYMI:

AIR CANADA, PILOTS REACH TENTATIVE DEAL, AVERTING WORK STOPPAGE

This averts a strike or lockout that could have begun Wednesday, with flight cancellations likely before then

Volkswagen may book 3-4 billion eur in provisions on capacity cuts, Jefferies says

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen may book billions of euros in provisions for planned capacity cuts as early as the fourth quarter, brokerage Jefferies wrote in a note after accompanying the carmaker's management.

The comments by Jefferies come after Volkswagen earlier this month said it was considering shutting plants in Germany for the first time in its history, a move aimed at bringing down costs as Asian competition is closing in.

"The rationale to re-size VW's namesake is not new but management's sense of urgency and determination to tackle excess capacity and spending patterns both are," Jefferies analysts said in a note.

"Three days on the road ... with management gave us conviction that there is no plan B that would rule out capacity reduction," Jefferies said, adding decisions could lead to provisions of 3 to 4 billion euros ($3.3-4.4 billion) already in the fourth quarter.

Volkswagen was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.9007 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Friederike Heine)