Volkswagen Goes For The Electric Nürburgring Record

While hiding completely different powertrains, there are a number of key similarities between Porsche's unlimited LMP1 car, the 919 Evo, and Volkswagen Motorsport's Pikes Peak-winning EV, the I.D. R.

Porsche's now retired racing car is the evolution of a multiple Le Mans-winning hybrid LMP1 prototype. It currently holds the Nürburgring lap record with a time of 5:19.55, set by Timo Bernhard, who drove around the Nordschleife at an average speed of 145.6 miles per hour.

The electric I.D. R combines Volkswagen Motorsport's engineering know-how and Porsche's aero data gathered from years of endurance racing. It's a high-downforce car that may be down on power compared to the mighty 919, but having beaten Sebastien Loeb's highly turbocharged Pikes Peak record by 16 seconds in 2018, it will now "only" need to average around 116 mph to beat the standing electric Nürburgring record.

In a few months' time, Volkswagen will do everything to top Peter Dumbreck's record of 6:45.90 minutes, which he set in 2017 driving a NIO EP9. And since we already know that the I.D. R could run for almost eight minutes at full speed at altitudes over 9000 feet, it's assured that Romain Dumas won't run out of juice while flying through the Nürburgring's 75 corners.

With the record run planned for the summer, the I.D. R is now set for an intense test and development program at various tracks, led by VW Motorsport chiefs François-Xavier Demaison and Sven Smeets. All eyes at Wolfsburg will be on them, as Volkswagen's ambition is to sell 150,000 electric cars by 2020, and a million EVs per year by 2025. And to lubricate those sales, their halo car has to do it all.

