Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak Electric Racecar Boasts 671 Horsepower

As Volkswagen continues the effort to rebrand itself as an electric-vehicle company, it has introduced EVs for the street and also for motorsports. Its latest effort is this fully electric I.D. R Pikes Peak race car.

Volkswagen previously unveiled the I.D. R with limited information, but this is the first look at the car on track, in motion, in its full racing livery. The automaker has also released full specs and performance claims. The I.D. R’s proportions are typical for a car specifically built for racing. It’s 204.7 inches long, 92.5 inches wide, and 47.2 inches tall, with a 112.2-inch wheelbase. That’s within a fraction of an inch of the new Ferrari 488 Pista in height but is nearly two feet longer and more than a foot wider; this thing has some presence.





It also has some power, although not as much as the Ferrari. VW claims the fully electric vehicle makes 671 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque from its dual-motor setup. Using permanent all-wheel drive and weighing in at less than 2500 pounds, the I.D. R could potentially hit 60 mph in 2.3 seconds, VW says.



VW has entered the I.D. R in the Unlimited class at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is aiming to beat Rhys Millen’s electric prototype record time of 8:57.118, set in 2016. The range of conditions during the 12.4-mile route, which has 156 corners and a 14,115-foot peak, will provide just as much of a challenge for the electric powertrain as the actual racing. Thus, VW turned to a Pikes Peak specialist, Romain Dumas, to pilot the I.D. R.

Dumas, 39 years of age, has won the 24 Hours of Le Mans twice and has three previous victories at Pikes Peak, including last year with a time of 9:05.672 in a Norma MXX RD Limited.

Although the car has been unveiled, VW will continue testing until the race, which will take place on June 24. VW’s participation in the Race to the Clouds could help get the brand out from under the cloud caused by its diesel emissions scandal.

