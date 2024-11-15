Vivos Therapeutics Inc (VVOS) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Revenue Growth and Strategic ...

Release Date: November 14, 2024

Positive Points

Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VVOS) reported a 17% increase in total revenue for Q3 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, driven by higher sales of Vivos appliances and guides.

The company achieved a 34% increase in product revenue and a 60% gross margin for Q3 2024, up from 53% in Q3 2023.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VVOS) has successfully reduced operating expenses for the ninth consecutive quarter, with a 21% decrease year-over-year for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

The company has strengthened its cash position, with cash and cash equivalents increasing to $6.3 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $1.6 million at the end of 2023.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VVOS) has received FDA clearance for treating severe OSA in both adult and pediatric populations, which is expected to broaden the adoption of its products.

Negative Points

Net loss for Q3 2024 increased by 25% to $2.6 million compared to the same quarter in 2023, primarily due to changes in the fair value of a warrant liability.

The company experienced a decrease in VIP enrollment revenue, with only five VIPs enrolled in Q3 2024 compared to 29 in Q3 2023.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VVOS) is undergoing a transition in its sales and marketing strategy, which may lead to short-term revenue fluctuations.

The company's new strategic alliance model is still in its early stages, and its full impact on revenue growth remains uncertain.

There is uncertainty regarding the reimbursement levels for the new CPT codes specific to Vivos products, which could affect future revenue potential.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the new marketing model at the clinic and what gives you confidence to expand it to additional locations? A: (Kirk Huntsman, CEO) We conducted extensive testing and pilot work before launching the new model. The conversion rates, patient acceptance, and provider enthusiasm have been very high, as expected. We are now confident in expanding to additional locations, with plans to open two more in the Denver area by December or early 2025.

Q: How do you plan to incorporate the pediatric population into your marketing strategy following the recent FDA clearance? A: (Kirk Huntsman, CEO) We are already treating entire families, as parents often bring their children after seeing their own results. We are also educating medical professionals to consider sleep and breathing problems in children. Our marketing efforts include social media campaigns and educational content to reach parents and healthcare providers.

